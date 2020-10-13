CCU football to play Georgia Southern on ESPNU at noon on Oct. 24

CONWAY – The Chants will be on national TV yet again this season.

The Coastal Carolina Athletic Department announced Monday that its football team will play Georgia Southern at noon Saturday, Oct. 24 at Brooks Stadium on ESPNU.

This will be the fifth time in five games the Chants have been on national TV this season.

The Chants, who are currently 3-0, have received votes in the Amway Coaches poll for the fifth week in a row with 48 and have received votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the third week in a row with 37.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The Chants are 1-5 all-time against Georgia Southern, the most recent game being a close defeat for the Chants in Statesboro, Ga. last year, 30-27.

Before the Chants play the Eagles, they will take on No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette on the road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN in Coastal Carolina’s second Sun Belt Conference game.

The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but it was moved to Oct. 10 because the Ragin’ Cajuns were supposed to play Appalachian State on Oct. 7, but the Mountaineers were unable to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The game was then moved to Wednesday because of Hurricane Delta hitting Louisiana this past weekend.

Last time the two teams played, the Ragin’ Cajuns won in a rout, 48-7, at Brooks Stadium last year. The Chants are 1-1 all-time against Louisiana-Lafayette.