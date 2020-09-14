CCU football to play Campbell on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Friday

The Chants will be on national television once again.

The Coastal Carolina Athletic Department announced Monday that the Chanticleers will play Campbell on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium on Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be on ESPN3 at 7 p.m.

This will be the second week the Chants will be on national television so far this season.

CCU played Kansas on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., and defeated the Jayhawks for the second year in a row, 38-23, behind a five-touchdown performance from freshman quarterback Grayson McCall; two on the ground and three through the air.

This will be the second matchup between Coastal Carolina and Campbell. The Chants defeated the Camels 58-21 on Sept. 12, 2018. The game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C., instead of being played at Brooks Stadium due to Hurricane Florence.

The Chants are expecting up to 5,000 occupants at Brooks Stadium on Friday night after approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The approval is in accordance with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s outline of a procedure for exceptions to gathering restrictions in an Executive Order.

According to the Coastal Carolina Athletic Department, Brooks Stadium’s revised capacity based on CDC, accelerateSC, NCAA, and Sun Belt Conference guidelines cannot exceed a total of 5,000 attendees which includes, teams, coaching staffs, game day staff, game day operations, working media, band, spirit teams, volunteers and spectators.