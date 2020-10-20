CCU football set for sixth nationally-televised game this season

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina Athletic Department announced Monday that the Chants football team will be playing Georgia State at noon on ESPNU in Atlanta next Saturday, Oct. 31.

This will be the sixth time in six games this season the Chants will be on national television.

This Saturday, the Chants will take on Georgia Southern at Brooks Stadium, also at noon on ESPNU.

The Chants defeated then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette 30-27 at Cajun Field on Wednesday behind a late field goal from junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi to improve to 4-0 for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 and 2-0 for the first in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chants are also riding their first-ever, four-game single-season winning streak since joining the FBS and are on a five-game winning streak dating back to last season.

The win was good enough to earn the Chants a place in the AP Top 25 (No. 25) and the USA Today Sports Amway Coaches (No. 24) polls for the first time in school history. The Chants had been receiving votes in the former for the last two weeks and the latter for the last five.

“There was a lot of guys excited,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said during the Sun Belt Conference teleconference on Monday about Coastal Carolina being ranked for the time. “First time, obviously, for us and our community and our university, so it’s a big deal. But also, we’re realistic, knowing if we slip up one time, we’ll probably never see it again. So I’ve talk our guys if you want to stay there and you want to continue to do something for this program, we got to continue to keep winning.”