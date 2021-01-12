CCU football comes in at Sun Belt-best No. 14 in final AP, coaches polls

CONWAY — Even after the season has ended, the Coastal Carolina football team continues to make history.

The Chants (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) came in at No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports on Tuesday, the highest ranking in a final poll in Sun Belt history, beating out Appalachian State's final rankings of No. 18 and No. 19 in the coaches and AP polls, respectively.

It is the 11th straight week and the 11th time ever the Chants have been ranked in an FBS poll since joining the classification in 2017.

The Chants climbed as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings this season, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll. They also reached No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the coaches poll, both Sun Belt records as well.

The Chants' 11-0 regular season finish was the first-ever undefeated regular season in Sun Belt and program history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS.

Two of those 11 wins came against top 25 opponents, Louisiana-Lafayette and Brigham Young. The Chants had four wins total over top 50 opponents.

Coastal Carolina was named a 2020 Sun Belt Co-Champion, but was unable to play Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship to claim the crown outright due to COVID-19 issues in the Chants' program.

The Chants' lone blemish on the season was a 37-34 overtime loss to old Big South foe Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 26.

It was the Chants' first-ever bowl appearance.