CCU football 1st FBS program to begin spring practice

CONWAY — It’s never too early to get a head start, especially after the record-breaking season Coastal Carolina University football had in 2020.

The CCU football team was the first FBS program to start spring practice Wednesday, just a month after its season ended with a heartbreaking 37-34 overtime loss to old Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Dec. 26.

It was raining during practice, but that didn’t stop the Chants from getting in some early reps.

“It wasn’t ideal, but it’s winter ball for us, basically; (I) decided to start early,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “It was really good to get back out. I’m a big believer that (with) an earlier start, there’s a lot of benefits to it … It helps us get ready for our journey in 2021. Last year’s over, and I wanted to get that washed away quickly so we could start building and get our team ready for this next upcoming season.”

Chadwell said he wants to get a full spring practice schedule in before spring break, which falls on Easter weekend this year in the first week of April.

“I’m concerned we might not come back from that, so if I’d have kept it normal we’d have started there the first week of February around the Super Bowl or right before, and finished sometime mid-March and then maybe had three weeks to work out and stuff,” Chadwell said. “I wanted to try to get a true offseason program, a six-, seven-week deal and that’ why we decided to go early.”

The Chants are coming off a historic season, going 11-1 overall and 11-0 in the regular season, which lead to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season.

Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish in 2020 was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top-20 opponents — BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette.

Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

However, Chadwell said he knows there’s always room for improvement.

“We’ve got to improve from a special teams standpoint,” he said. “We didn’t finish strong in a lot of areas if you look at the conference, and so that’s one of the areas we’ve definitely got to improve and get better at. And that’s going to be our whole focus as we met as a team today — it’s about finding a way to get better individually and as our team.”

On offense, Chadwell said the team needs to cut down on turnovers, and defensively, he said, the team needs to work on covering the ball when an opponent gets it out in space.

The Chants are returning 20 of 22 starters this season thanks in large part to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

However, one of those returning will just be redshirt sophomore Grayson McCall.

McCall led the Sun Belt and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns. He also led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth nationally), points responsible for with 202 (ninth nationally), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th nationally), passing yards with 2,488 (19th nationally), and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th nationally).

The Indian Trail, North Carolina, native was also second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage at 68.8 percent (172-of-250), in passing yards per completion at 14.47, and yards per attempt at 9.95. He was also sixth in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing with 569 rushing yards.

These numbers helped McCall win awards such as the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, and McCall was also named the Most Inspirational Freshman by the Football Writers Association of America for playing through injuries throughout the season.

However, the Chants lost a huge piece on offense in running back CJ Marable, who declared for the NFL Draft.

Marable led the Chants with 1,227 all-purpose yards this season (887 rushing, 228 receiving and 112 kick return). He averaged 102.3 all-purpose yards per contest and totaled 19 touchdowns (12 rushing and seven passing), which was first in the Sun Belt, tied for fourth in the nation, and the third-most in CCU single-season history.

The former Chant was also first in the Sun Belt in total points (114) and points per game (9.5). His 12 rushing scores were tied for first in the conference and he was second in the Sun Belt with 887 yards rushing, which also ranked 20th in the country.

However, McCall is confident that several running backs on the team can step up and fill the void.

“I definitely think Reese (White) and Shermari (Jones) are going to be taking most of the load,” McCall said. “(We’ll also have) some younger guys, CJ Beasley (and) Braydon Bennett that are really good. They got some time in the Texas State (and) Arkansas State game(s) last year, so they’ve got some experience and they’re ready to step up and play their role.”

The Chants will return 10 of 11 starters on defense, including linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher, who were first and second on the team in tackles, respectively, but the team will need to fill the hole that defensive end Tarron Jackson left when he decided to declare for the NFL Draft.

Jackson, who was a Consensus All-American and the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year last season, led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5, and was first on the team and third in the conference with 14 tackles-for-loss.

The defensive end from Aiken was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the year.

However, Gallagher thinks the Chants have a strong enough core defensively to hold their own this season.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys on the d-line,” Gallagher said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw C.J. Brewer play a little bit of end this season. We just got a transfer in from Georgia Tech (defensive end Emmanuel Johnson) that looks the part and we’ve got some younger guys. We’ve got (defensive end Davon) Bomar, (who) just had surgery on his shoulder so he’s out for a while, but Johnny Magee looks good at end. You’re not going to recreate one person with Tarron, but you can take a couple people and try to replace what he did with a couple people.”

But the question everyone wants to know is, will the Chants be able to duplicate what they did during last year’s magical season.

“I wouldn’t really say it was magic; I would say it was the hard work that went into it,” Gallagher said. “Our word for the spring right now is ‘better’. Get one percent better every day. I wouldn’t say it was magic; I think we’ll be able to play better than we did this past season, I’ll say that.”