CCU DE Tarron Jackson named to yet another prestigious list

Coastal Carolina redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson has been named to yet another prestigious college football list.

On Aug. 20, Jackson was named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process.

The senior showcase has had 93 total players over the past two seasons, with 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 93 figure represents nearly 40 percent of the total draft the past two years.

This was the third major list the defensive end has been named to this preseason. The other two are the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list and the Bednarik Award watch list. Both awards are presented to college football’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s definitely something that helps motivate me a little bit,” Jackson said. “But you know, I just try and go back to the basics and work on what got me there, you know? Just hard work and attention to details.”

But which nomination is Jackson most proud of?

“Probably the (Senior Bowl Top) 250,” Jackson said. “That’s definitely one that I feel like is the most exciting, to be one of the top 250 seniors coming out of the woodwork coming into this season.”

Jackson was also named a 2020 preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection by the conference, Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s, and College Football News (CFN), and named to the 2020 College Football America Yearbook (CFA) Group of 5 Preseason Starting Lineup this preseason. CFN also named Jackson the Preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, as a team captain, Jackson recorded five tackles or more in six of Coastal Carolina’s 12 games, including a career-high 10 tackles against Georgia State on Oct. 12. Jackson also tied the single-game Chanticleers record for sacks with three against Texas State in the regular-season finale on Nov. 30.

Overall, Jackson finished with 60 tackles last year, with 28 of them being solo and 13 of them being for loss (totaling 78 yards lost for opponents). He also finished with 10 sacks that caused 72 yards lost for opponents, three passes deflected and three forced fumbles.

This was good enough to earn him spots on the 2019 All-Sun Belt First Team and the 2019 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference First Team.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell is impressed with all the big watch lists his senior defensive end has been named on and how humble he has been about it.

“You know, based off the NCAA, this might be his fifth senior year the way they’re handing out stuff right now,” Chadwell said jokingly. “You know what, with him, you would never know that he has an opportunity to play at the next level, you’d never know that he’s one of the best players in this league, maybe in the G5 (Group of 5). He comes to work every day, he (doesn’t) want plays off. He’s going to go hard, he’s going to expect the people around him to go hard. He’s a consummate leader and a consummate pro. So (it’s) pretty awesome (and I’m) pretty excited about him, just the way he comes to practice every day.”

Chadwell hopes Jackson’s work ethic rubs off on younger players on the team.

“He is a great example for our younger players,” Chadwell said. “I'm hoping he continues to have the career he wants and it’ll help us (and) obviously it’ll help him try to get to that next level.”