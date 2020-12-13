CCU comes in at No. 9 in AP poll, No. 12 in coaches poll; SBC set for 3:30 on ESPN Saturday

CONWAY -- Into the single digits.

The Coastal Carolina football team came in at No. 9 in the new AP Top 25 Poll Sunday, the highest ranking ever in Sun Belt history.

This eclipsed the Chants' record of No. 11 in the poll from last week.

The Chants also came in at No. 12 in the Amways Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, also the highest ranking in Sun Belt history in that particular poll, up a spot from No. 13 last week.

This is the ninth consecutive week and the ninth time ever the Chants have been ranked in either poll since joining the FBS back in 2017.

The ranking comes a day after the Chants escaped with a 42-38 win at Troy, thanks to a last-minute touchdown from freshman quarterback Grayson McCall to junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh.

The Chants defense sealed the win when junior linebacker Jeffrey Gunter strip-sacked Trojans quarterback Jacob Free and senior defensive end Tarron Jackson jumped on the ball with 17 seconds left.

The Chants (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) finished an undefeated regular season for the first time in their history, and the team's 11 wins are the most in its four-year FBS history.

The Chants are the only team in the FBS with an 11-0 record, with the next closest teams being Alabama and Notre Dame, which are both 10-0.

Coastal Carolina currently sits at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff Poll, with a new poll scheduled to be released Tuesday night.

The Chants will now shift their attention to No. 17/18 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt Championship at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN at Brooks Stadium Saturday.

Louisiana currently sits at No. 19 in the CFP poll.

The Chants defeated the Ragin' Cajuns, 30-27, back on Oct. 14 on the road thanks to a last-second field goal from junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi.

However, this time around, the Chants will be without junior offensive lineman Antwine Loper and graduate student linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr., who were both injured in Saturday's victory.