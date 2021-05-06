CCU Board of Trustees approves proposed $15 million football indoor practice facility

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina football program could be getting some new digs.

On May 6, the university’s Board of Trustees voted to transfer the plot of land on the corner of S.C. 544 across from Brooks Stadium for a proposed football indoor practice facility.

The facility would cost $15 million and would be funded entirely by donors.

The vote still requires approval from the Coastal Educational Fund and a $10,000 environmental study on the land. The board voted to establish a capital project for the construction of the facility.

The board also voted not to raise tuition and room and board costs and also unanimously approved using up to $300,000 in funds from the CARES Act to push for students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.