CCU AD Matt Hogue wins prestigious award after standout year for Chants

CONWAY – The awards are still coming for Coastal Carolina athletics, as athletic director Matt Hogue was named a winner of the Athletics Director of the Year Award (ADOY) by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Hogue was one of 28 winners across seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions, and Junior College/Community Colleges).

Winners will be recognized leading up to and in conjunction with the 2021 NACDA & Affiliates Virtual Convention, July 27-28.

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses, and their surrounding communities.

In the fall of 2020, CCU won three Sun Belt regular-season championships in football, volleyball and men’s soccer.

The men’s soccer team repeated as Sun Belt tournament champions and the football team was named co-Sun Belt champion for the first time after the conference title game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Chants’ program.

Coastal Carolina football’s 11-0 regular-season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top-20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the Cure Bowl, 37-34, in overtime in the program’s first-ever bowl game.

The Chants climbed as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings — a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll. They also rose to No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

The Chants also did well academically, as the department overall earned a 3.135-semester grade point average (GPA) and recorded a 3.226 cumulative GPA.

Since Hogue was named the school’s athletic director in Feb. 2015, the CCU athletic teams have won 14 conference regular-season championships, as well as 16 conference tournament championships.

The baseball team also won the schools’s first-ever national championship in 2016.