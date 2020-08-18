Case Brittain wins special GOP primary for SC house seat vacated by Clemmons

Longtime Myrtle Beach attorney Case Brittain won the Republican nomination for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 107 seat during a special primary election Tuesday unofficial results show.

The seat was suddenly vacated last month by former State House Rep. Al Clemmons, who dropped out of the election weeks after the original partisan primary for the seat.

Brittain won Tuesday’s primary 1,980 to 832 against former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride, according to unofficial votes.

Brittain previously ran against Clemmons during the June 9 primary and relaunched his campaign for Tuesday’s primary election.

He said it was unexpected to have a second shot at this seat.

"Happy that I came out on top," Brittain said. "I plan to sleep tonight."

Brittain said between now and Nov. 3, he plans to meet with Republican delegation and "make sure we have a good strong plan going forward so we can cross that finish line in November."

McBride conceded during a Facebook Live just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"I'm faring very poorly," he said. "So with that, I'm going to go ahead and congratulate our new Republican nominee for the District 107. I appreciate those who came out and took time and came out today ... the people have spoken."

McBride's platform was based around public safety. Following his concession, he told The Post and Courier public safety issues have to be addressed before any other issues.

"The public safety message isn’t what the voters were concerned about," McBride said.

Brittain will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for the District 107 seat, along with Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian Wm. Dettmering.

District 107 includes most of the city of Myrtle Beach, stretching from the north end of Surfside Beach up to the Briarcliffe Acres area. According to S.C. Votes, 37,730 people are registered to vote in the district.

Sandy Martin, Horry County director of registration and elections, said operations at the 15 precincts ran smoothly. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some precincts were combined Tuesday.