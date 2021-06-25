Carolina Forest hospital on hold until mitigation bank concerns are addressed

CAROLINA FOREST — The proposed Conway Medical Center hospital in Carolina Forest is on hold until Horry County officials are certain it won't harm a new mitigation bank nearby.

While Horry County Council approved on June 15 the second reading of the hospital project, located off of International Drive, the rezoning will not get its third and final reading until it is clear the development of the hospital will not affect the mitigation bank, which has not yet been created.

According to the state Environmental Protection Agency, a mitigation bank is a wetland, stream or other aquatic resource area that will be restored, established or enhanced. This will preserve natural habitats and balance the scales for areas where the natural habit cannot be maintained with the proposed growth.

The proposed hospital would be located next to a piece of property Horry County bought several years ago for the mitigation bank, but the hospital won't purchase the land until they know everything will work out between itself and the county.

While the mitigation bank provides an environmental purpose, the county is also reliant on the bank for mitigation credits, which the county needs to be able to build in wetland areas, county Spokesperson Kelly Moore said.

If the bank is jeopardized, it would force the county to buy the mitigation credits from the private industry, which could cost the county tens of millions of dollars.

"It's hard to guarantee anything but I can assure you that 12 of us up here are not interested in jeopardizing (the mitigation bank)," Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

Hospital Spokesperson Allyson Floyd confirmed Conway Medical Center is waiting on the county now, but Moore said the county is waiting on the Interagency Review Team to approve or disapprove the mitigation bank.

The mitigation bank will be reviewed by the team, which is chaired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and made up of members from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Service, Environmental Protection Agency and more. But the Corps of Engineers will make the final decision, according to SCDNR.

Moore said the county does not have a clear timeline on when this decision will be made.

The biggest concern is whether DNR will be able to do prescribed burns, as it is necessary to maintain the natural order of the plants and wildlife around the bank.

"We all know how important those burns are," Councilmember Johnny Vaught said.

SCDNR has made it clear in multiple letters to Horry County Government it is still concerned about the continued development in an area so close to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and the obstacles SCDNR could face while doing prescribed burns.

Normally, SCDNR would be in charge of managing the bank land as the long-term stewards, but in a June 15 letter to the county, the department said it is considering whether or not it will do it over concerns of maintaining the mitigation bank.

One concern is the longleaf pine savannah herbaceous vegetation, which have to be burned to thrive. The department is concerned it won't be able burn the pines with prescribed burns as the hospital creates constraints as a smoke-sensitive area.

SCDNR has not made a final decision, but has advised the county to look for other options.

The bank also faces concerns related to the RIDE III program, a major road construction fund that backs projects like the extension of S.C. 31, as well as the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The RIDE III program is what the county will use the mitigation credits for, and if the land is not burned and maintained, the county might not receive all its credits.

Credits are distributed over a five- to seven-year period, according to SCDNR, as long as the mitigation bank is able to be maintained through things like prescribed burns.

The rezoning's second reading was approved 10-1 with Gardner voting against. Councilmember Tyler Servant was not in attendance. The next council meeting is July 13, but it is uncertain at this time whether or not the hospital will be discussed.