Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project delayed; construction to continue at night

CAROLINA FOREST — The long-awaited end of construction along Carolina Forest Boulevard will come to an end soon, but later than expected.

The widening project has been underway since 2017 as a part of RIDE III, a penny sales tax program that funds significant road developments.

Due to anticipated weather, as Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to hit the Lowcountry July 8, construction for the week of July 6 through July 9 is canceled.

Construction will pick back up July 11 through July 16 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. switching to night construction. And workers will be finishing traffic signal components, final asphalt surfacing, concrete island and pavement markings.

"Extra caution is urged as the construction area will be very congested with workers and equipment during this timeframe; portable light plants will be strategically placed to aid the visibility of motorists as they navigate the work zone," a press release stated. "Motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control devices and use extra patience."

The $54.7 million project will widen Carolina Forest Boulevard to a four-lane road from River Oaks Drive to Gateway Drive.

The project was approved to accommodate rising growth in the Carolina Forest area, a county spokesperson has said.