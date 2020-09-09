Camping revenue skyrockets at Huntington Beach, Myrtle Beach state parks despite COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH — With masks in hand, Wally Snider and Patricia Blackstock make the quick trip to the Myrtle Beach State Park to wait in the long entrance line.
"This has been our beach," Snider said on a recent Saturday at Myrtle Beach State Park. The two, who go to the state parks up to four times per week, have been state park pass holders for 19 years and have seen a recent uptick in park visitors to both the Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park. The large crowds are not evident in the spacious parks, but more so in the lines to get in, Snider said.
"The line to get in is longer," Snider said. "If you come on a Saturday, you better plan to give yourself extra time."
And bring a mask.
"Almost everyone we've seen has been very responsible wearing masks," Blackstock said. "We've seen a lot of social distancing."
Camping revenue is up for both state parks even though overall camping occupancy rates at both parks have been slightly down this year due to being closed during key times during the governor's COVID-19 orders, according to state figures provided by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
At Huntington Beach, camping revenue is up 114 percent, from $400,000 in 2019 to more than $850,000 as of the end of July. At Myrtle Beach, camping revenue is up by 20 percent from $980,000 in 2019 to almost $1.2 million.
Those increases occurred despite two major challenges the state parks department faced: a phased reopening where no new reservations were accepted from May 1-10 and one weekend of heavy cancellations due to Hurricane Isaias.
Paul McCormack, the state parks director, said there's no question that the campgrounds are busier and, even more encouraging, many of them are first-time campers.
"People are looking to camp more and our day's activities are also up, where people are finding ways to get out of the house, keep social distance and spend some time with their family and friends," McCormack said. "A lot of people showing up at the campgrounds are first-time campers. There's a lot more requests for help on set up and how campground operations work... Our staff has had a lot more requests for stuff that is common knowledge among regular campers."
Even during a recent personal vacation, McCormack's wife encouraged him and their kids to rent an RV rather than stay at a hotel.
"She didn't feel safe doing hotels," McCormack said. "So she researched a bunch of different RVs and we rented an RV and went camping, and I think we're typical of a lot of Americans right now."
While hotel occupancy rates across the Grand Strand this summer hovered between 65 percent and 50 percent, Huntington Beach was at 91 percent and Myrtle Beach State Park was at 75 percent.
Myrtle Beach State Park also has cabins, which saw a revenue increase from $60,000 in 2019 to $100,000 as of the end of July this year.
McCormack said the state parks department hopes to capitalize by keeping in touch with those visitors through a growing social media effort.
During the state-mandated closings and the uncertainty of the season, the parks department remained engaged on social media channels like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They hosted an Easter egg hunt on their website, had a virtual campout in conjunction with the National Parks and the U.S. Forest Service and ran a series of interpretive programs on Facebook Live, according to SCPRT's marketing team.
Those programs triggered 4.82 million more impressions on Facebook year-over year from May to July, 1.5 million more Instagram impressions during the same time and about 230,000 more impressions on Twitter. The more impressions on social media arguably equals a broader reach in the future, which should help when it comes to future activities and reservations, said McCormack.
He said for some people, visiting parks and camping hasn't really been high on their list of things to do in past years because there's so much to do here along the Grand Strand. He's hoping COVID will change that perception.
"We really feel like parks in South Carolina are an incredible value, not just for camping, but visiting parks is an incredible experience...," McCormack said. "A hike on a trail in the evening near your home can be an incredible experience and a lot of people are getting it for the first time. We feel like it's going to make an impression. We feel like we're going to have users that we would have never accessed if it weren't for this pandemic."