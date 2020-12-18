Zillow: Two Carolina cities, one in New York lead November inquiries in Myrtle Beach homes

MYRTLE BEACH — Raleigh, Charlotte and New York City are the three cities where people originated who have been viewing property in Myrtle Beach in November, according to metrics provided by Zillow, the most visited real estate website in the nation.

Year-over-year page traffic growth on Zillow has increased for Myrtle Beach by more than 29 percent compared to 28 percent nationwide, the analysis showed. Out-of-town pageview growth for Myrtle Beach is 37 percent compared to 31.3 percent nationwide.

Zillow reports that impacts from the pandemic such as rises in telework opportunities and low mortgage rates have led millions of people to consider a move. A new Zillow analysis shows that Americans are now seemingly more interested in living within close proximity to their favorite beach, lake or ski area, the Zillow report shows.

Home sales in Horry County have increased by 10 percent as of the end of November compared to the same time last year, according to figures provided by the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors. The increase for Georgetown County, though on a much smaller scale, is at 21 percent year-over-year.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Zillow reports listings in typical vacation markets, like Myrtle Beach, are seeing more page views and sales.

Visitors to the website are able to "save" their favorite properties and review them later. Homes-for-sale listings in Myrtle Beach are being saved on Zillow 2.7 times more often than listings nationwide, indicating higher demand among consumers, according to the report.

Pageviews of for-sale listings in Myrtle Beach are up nearly 18.1 percent from one year ago.