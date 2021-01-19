World Championships Chili Cook Off in Myrtle Beach rescheduled due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH — Organizers of the World Championships Chili Cook Off have rescheduled the annual event to later this year.

The 54th annual cook off is now planned for Sept. 17-19.

"After careful consideration and event attendee analysis with officials in Myrtle Beach, SC., the organizers of chili’s biggest annual event have announced the rescheduling of its 54th world championship to the fall of 2021," event organizers said in a statement.

The event, which has an economic impact of between $1.5 million and $2.25 million annually, was initially scheduled for April.

“... With COVID-19 continuing to create many issues for citizens everywhere, we think April is too early. We have spent a lot of time talking to local officials and weighing the options,” said Mike McCloud, president/CEO of MMA Creative, the company responsible for WCCC in a statement. "All of our key constituents — from sponsors to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce — feel like a Fall timeframe would be more rewarding for everyone involved.”