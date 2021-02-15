Wholesale grocery store to open in Myrtle Beach in March

MYRTLE BEACH — A US Foods CHEF'STORE is expected to open March 1 at 970 Cipriana Dr., which is located at the northern end of Myrtle Beach.

The store — known as a "a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and food industry professionals" — will replace a Lowe's Foods that was formerly located in the building.

Featuring thousands of food products — including fresh meat, seafood and produce and also restaurant-grade equipment and supplies — the store is open to the public and no membership is required to shop.

US Foods announced in early 2020 a new location would open on the Grand Strand. With the Myrtle Beach location opening, US Foods will soon have 80 chef stores across the United States.