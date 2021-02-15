You are the owner of this article.
Wholesale grocery store to open in Myrtle Beach in March

US Foods CHEF'STORE Myrtle Beach
A US Foods CHEF'STORE is expected to open March 1, 2021, in Myrtle Beach.

 By Hannah Strong hstrong@postandcourier.com

MYRTLE BEACH — A US Foods CHEF'STORE is expected to open March 1 at 970 Cipriana Dr., which is located at the northern end of Myrtle Beach.

The store — known as a "a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and food industry professionals" — will replace a Lowe's Foods that was formerly located in the building.

Featuring thousands of food products — including fresh meat, seafood and produce and also restaurant-grade equipment and supplies — the store is open to the public and no membership is required to shop. 

US Foods announced in early 2020 a new location would open on the Grand Strand. With the Myrtle Beach location opening, US Foods will soon have 80 chef stores across the United States.

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

