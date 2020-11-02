'We can't stop having fun:' Myrtle Beach hotel hosts inaugural music fest on East Coast

MYRTLE BEACH — Pulling up to the DoubleTree by Hilton on the south end of Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, at first, sounded like the kid down the block driving by your home with an expensive sound system blaring music you don’t understand or appreciate.
But entering the courtyard of the Live Oak Tower — one of two courtyards blanketed by the evening sky and complimented by a Blue Moon — it was clear this wasn’t that kid. This was months in the making. Not just the electronic dance music, or EDM, lineup, which included Buku Break Science featuring Alvin Ford Jr., and Manic Focus, but pockets of pent-up energy by the attendees who nearly bought out both towers of the DoubleTree in the inaugural ReVibe Wellness Retreat.
Each group of attendees were able to hear and watch the EDM music festival from the comfort of their own hotel room, which went until midnight Friday and Saturday.
The event was approved by Horry County because it is technically just outside the city limits.
"The county analyzes all events to determine how well they ran," said Thomas Bell, spokesman for Horry County. "We are in this process now for the ReVibe Wellness Retreat."
The roaming, club-type lights lit up hotel rooms of those watching the festival and spotlighted some of the balconies decorated for Halloween or simply for the chance to party after sporadic nationwide closures and quarantine orders since the spring.
“This is just awesome,” Kate Schwerlin of Baltimore said Saturday afternoon. “The music has been great. It’s sunny. What more could you ask for?”
Schwerlin said she had not been to Myrtle Beach before and she liked the idea of everyone at the concert having their own room, though she admits she probably would have attended the concert even if each group of attendees weren’t separated.
“Everyone I’ve seen has been pretty respectful by wearing their masks, and everyone’s social distancing,” she said. “I really hope they do something like this again.”
Visitors came from the Carolinas, the Virginias and up the eastern seaboard to the first-of-its-kind concert thrown on the East Coast by Cliffhanger, the production company that put on a similar concert earlier in the summer in Canada.
The long-lost, but still familiar smell of food-truck food wafted through the concert’s grassy viewing area just in front of the stage as groups of 20-somethings hopped along to the thumping bass and dropped beats. The truck offerings were also audience driven: plant-based food and all-day breakfast, to name a couple.
Some women danced along to the music with LED-lit hula hoops in floor-length skirts, bodysuits and some in costume. Some guys rode around on one-wheeled hoverboards, which look and act similar to a self-propelled skateboard.
Between the two courtyards, the resort’s main building had a Ping-Pong table and an oversized Connect 4 game in a lit breezeway between the two towers. Some attendees wore costumes — and there was even a woman on stilts — on both the day before Halloween and on Saturday.
Although the concert was just outside the city limits, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she commends events like ReVibe Wellness Retreat and the city’s monthly Beachside Chats as responsible ways to keep people socially distant.
“I think it’s great that people are being creative about events and activities,” Bethune said. “We are living in a time of a new normal and we can’t stop having fun just because of COVID. I’ve seen examples in other cities of drive-in movie theaters, drive-in concerts, etcetera. I think a hotel having a concert where patrons watch from their balconies is an excellent way to increase business and give people an added benefit.”
Area businesses like Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation in Conway and Ripley’s Aquarium have stepped outside the box from their original business plans to host drive-in movie nights to adjust to COVID restrictions.
Nationally, huge artists like Garth Brooks and The Beach Boys have hosted nationwide concerts at drive-in theaters to adjust to performing during COVID.
Tickets to the music fest ranged from $350 to $650 per person for the full weekend hotel stay and access to both stages.
Will Ralston came to the festival with his girlfriend, Liz, and said he liked how the festival ticket and the room were all included in one price.
“I could really get used to this,” he said. “Just probably couldn’t go to a whole bunch of these. Once in a while, this would be great.”