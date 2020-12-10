Vacation resort property in Myrtle Beach, Liberty Steel among layoffs in recent SC report

MYRTLE BEACH — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is reporting 139 layoffs in Horry and Georgetown counties between November and January.

There will be 35 permanent layoffs at VSE Myrtle Beach LLC, which operates the Sheraton Broadway Plantation, between November and January, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retrainer Notification notice dated Nov. 16.

The DEW report also shows the impending 104 layoffs at Liberty Steel in Georgetown. The 50-year-old mill shut down six months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic cut into U.S. demand for steel products and hurt manufacturing activity. A notice filed with the DEW said mill employees will no longer report to the plant as of Oct. 28, but they will receive pay and benefits through Dec. 28.

The number of employees at the Sheraton impacted by the layoffs has fluctuated since September and some have been delayed until late January 2021, according to the WARN notice sent to Myrtle Beach and Horry County officials.

Anthony Vazquez, vice president of human resources on behalf of VSE Myrtle Beach, LLC, said the impacts are due to the "sudden, dramatic and, unfortunately, continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," which has forced the company to experience "enormous and unexpected financial losses."

"The vast reach of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the declaration of a national emergency, and various governmental ditectives for individuals to avoid congregating, limit travel, and limit occupancy was unforseeable and caused, and will continue to cause, among other things, a drastic impact on our business," Vazquez wrote. "Specifically, resort occupancy levels and sales tours have been drastically reduced due to (the) state of South Carolina's repeated release of Emergency Directives beginning in March and which remain in effect today and increasing coronavirus cases in July and August in October and November 2020 continue to impact operations."

Ed Kinney, global vice president of corporate affairs and communications for Sheraton, said the overall viability of Sheraton's 111 vacation properties around the world remain in a health condition.

“Keep in mind we’re a vacation ownership property and not a hotel, so we do run at a fairly good occupancy level because (of) its owners,” Kinney said. “Some of the things could be relative to those reduced amounts than normal. It could also be state-mandated amenities that have to be either shuttered for a little while or programs. There’s a variety of things that could happen. The good side is we are doing extremely well. As the vacation ownership side, it has the consistency of guests coming through versus waiting for transient guests.”

Kinney said there may also be a lag time from the report to what the property is actually experiencing.

“We’re coming into our holiday season… so we’re up and running pretty well,” he said. “I do think those reports lag a little bit in time. So they’re not as real time as our circumstances, but I’m pleased to say we have a lot of owners still coming in and visiting the property there and our other Myrtle Beach property, the Marriott Vacation property next to the Marriott Hotel.”