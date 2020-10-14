Unique concert planned in October for towering Myrtle Beach-area hotel

MYRTLE BEACH — Cliffhanger Productions plans to bring an electronic dance music, or EDM, concert to a hotel on South Ocean Boulevard where attendees will be able to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their hotel room.
DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Myrtle Beach will host the ReVibe Wellness Retreat on Oct. 30-31, where 1,600 people are expected for the nearly sold-out event. The concert is being dubbed as "the first of its kind CDC-compliant vertical musical event on the East Coast."
Michael Frits, general manager of the DoubleTree in Myrtle Beach, said the resort has seen an increase in revenue from their drive market cities, and so they're targeting states that allow guests the option to drive in rather than fly, including North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Alabama and Florida.
"We predict we will have attendees from as far north as New York and Massachusetts, as well," Frits said.
Cliffhanger has a filed special events permit with Horry County. Frits said the resort has a permit that allows for amplified outdoor noise from 1 p.m. to midnight both Friday and Saturday. He said there shouldn't be any concern about noise.
"Our oceanfront resort is great for hosting a vertical musical event since we have two towers with large connecting lawn spaces that will force sound to bounce off the hotel and be directed toward the ocean," Frits said.
Two stages will be set up to face the towers at the Doubletree. Owners of Cliffhanger bought out all rooms in both towers to ensure all visitors are specifically there for the concert.
The concert is scheduled to feature artists including: Buku, Mersiv, TRUTH, and many more, according to the announcement.
Cliffhanger Productions produced a similar event in Calgary called the Diesel Bird Hotel Music Festival in August, which sold out.
Frits said with this being the first concert of its kind at the resort and Myrtle Beach, it would be difficult to put a financial impact of the show.
"Bringing new visitors to Myrtle Beach is always a benefit of hosting a large event like this and we’re proud to help give a boost to South Carolina tourism," Frits wrote. "At the resort, our guests will be able to purchase food from multiple dining options during the weekend, including three restaurants on-property, but from seven local food trucks as well."
Ticket prices start at $375 per person and can be purchased at ReVibeRetreat.com, where attendees can view the weekend lineup and choose their preferred tower.
Frits said he hopes this will offer concert promoters a viable alternative to large crowds pre-COVID.
"We hope to do more vertical concerts in the future and see the potential of offering a safe alternative to large gatherings," he said. "We take the safety of our guests and employees very serious and look forward to a successful partnership with ReVibe."