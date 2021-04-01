Traffic, flooding concerns nix plans for 118 mobile homes in Socastee

MYRTLE BEACH — The Horry County Planning Commission voted against a proposal that would have brought 118 mobile homes off Mill Pond Road.

Proponents of the planned development said there is a need for affordable housing and this fits in the plan for the area, while opponents said during public comment that it wasn't the fact that they were mobile homes, but it was the density of the plans. Many thought that 118 homes were just too much.

"We do have concerns about the impact to wetlands on the site," said David Schwerd, director of planning and zoning for the county.

Venture Engineering requested a rezoning for about 118 manufactured homes and 65 single-family lots on Bear Lane off Mill Pond Road in the Socastee area. The nearly 43-acre parcel is currently zoned as “residential” and the request is to rezone to “mobile home park” and residential. The plans proposed about 1.5 acres of wetlands be filled. The area currently has about 40 mobile homes.

Chairman Johnny Gardner led the commission's discussion on this property.

"I don't think the community is ready for that density," Gardner said.

"I'm wondering where all this traffic is going to go," said Julie Mortimer, a resident of Socastee.

Area resident Cameron Canes said before the vote that if the county approved the plan, it'd have a massive impact on topography and flooding, and approving the plan, he said, would be a "monumental detriment" to the area.

Though the county will not be voting on the plans, the developer can revise them and bring them back to the commission.

"I hope you come back with the something the community can get along with," Gardner said.