Top events for Myrtle Beach's Fourth of July: Salute from the Shore, fireworks at Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH — Two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston will lead the way during the 12th annual Salute from the Shore this Fourth of July.
It's just one of a host of events celebrated the weekend of July 3-4 throughout the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.
The patriotic flyover starts at 1 p.m. at the North Carolina/South Carolina state line and flies along the coastline to Bluffton with vintage, civilian-owned and flown aircraft in tow.
Salute from the Shore is a nonprofit, grassroots group of South Carolinians who puts on the show to salute those in the Armed Forces who are currently serving or have served in the military.
For more information about the nonprofit, log on to salutefromtheshore.org.
Record crowds are expected to flock to areas along the South Carolina shore for the Fourth of July weekend.
AAA says travel volume for the Fourth of July weekend will likely be back to near pre-pandemic levels this year, closely shadowing 2019's record numbers.
AAA projects nearly 688,500 South Carolinians and 1.4 million North Carolinians will take a trip during the holiday weekend, the majority by car.
Here are a few activities July 3-4:
July 3
Enjoy fireworks after the 7:05 p.m. home game at TicketReturn.com Field at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. Military personnel and first responders receive discount tickets all weekend.
July 4
Celebrate Independence Day with the 38th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade at 3 p.m.
Festivities continue across the street at 10 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach, between 21st and 29th avenues North and Robert Grissom Parkway.
A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. at Second Avenue Pier, off Ocean Boulevard.
Further south along the Hammock Coast, the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk’s popular July 4 fireworks display is returning for 2021. According to information on the marshwalk’s website, it will begin at 10 p.m.