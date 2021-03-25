There's a new place to relax near a Grand Strand riverfront

CONWAY — Ageless Balance, a massage therapist in Conway's historic district, recently opened at 315 Main Street, Suite 9A, in Conway.

It celebrated a grand opening Thursday.

Meg Oliver is the licensed massage therapist at Ageless Balance. She provides a full menu of massage services and posture balancing. She is trained in chair massages, gentle Swedish massages, sports massages, deep tissue massages, hot stone massages, PTSD relief, Scar-Reduction Massage, Aromatherapy, and scrubs.

She is also a certified posture balancing specialist.

The business is open from Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.