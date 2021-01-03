Tax checklist: From unemployment to investments, here’s what you’ll need to know

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — 2020 has been a tumultuous year, to say the least. And with unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, independent contracting and tax breaks, filing taxes for the 2020 tax year can be equally as troublesome.

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach sat down with Tami Slapnik Lee, franchise owner of Liberty Tax Service in North Myrtle Beach, to talk about some of the challenges people will face when filing taxes this year.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes on this 2020 tax return that a lot people may not be aware of. There are a lot of things that they’ll have to look for this year,” Lee said. “Obviously, the stimulus reporting is going to be the biggest change.”

Many people rely on the free tax preparer services at places like area libraries that still haven’t decided whether those services will be provided, Lee said.

Here are some of the likely issues those filing taxes in 2020 will face:

Unemployment benefits

Millions of South Carolinians, many for the first time, filed for unemployment benefits in 2020. Those who filed should expect a 1099G that has the amount of benefits received through the year because it is taxable income.

“Any income that came from unemployment is taxable with your federal and your state,” Lee said. “The taxes that were withheld will also be on there and that can help pay some of your tax liability, if you have one for both the federal and the state.”

Lee said as of right now, the forms should be mailed by Jan. 31, but that date may change because of the amount of forms having to be sent out.

Lee said tax filers had the choice of having tax withheld from both state and federal, but there may be some who opted not to have their taxes withheld.

“If you don’t have a tax liability due, it’s not going to hurt you either way because it’s just a zero,” she said. “If you have a tax liability and you did not have taxes withheld, then you could possibly be in a situation where you owe money.”

The stimulus check

“With the economic impact payment, it is not taxable income, but everyone is going to receive a Notice 1444 and that is going to have the amount that you received with your stimulus payment on it,” Lee said.

If you had a baby

New parents can expect to get the child tax credit, which is for any child that was under 17 years old on Dec. 31.

“It is a $2,000 credit and up to $1,400 of that credit can be a refundable credit,” Lee said. “If you owed $2,500 in taxes, $2,000 of that can come off of there to reduce your tax liability.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Independent contractors

Many people fought to make ends meet in 2020, opting to do side jobs like ride sharing or work as independent contractors. Well, the government is going to want their fair share.

“If somebody paid you $600 or more, then they are required to fill out a new form for you, which is a 1099NEC (Non-Employee Compensation),” Lee said. “If you were doing Uber this year and you made $1,000 on that, then Uber would be required to send you a form 1099 NEC to file on your taxes to file that income.”

Using that example, Lee said, for those who have a profit of more than $400, then they will also be paying self-employment tax on that income.

“And that’s where some of that independent contracting can be a bit of a negative, because when you don’t have an employer, where your employers is kicking in half of your Social Security and Medicare taxes, you’re having to pay that on your own — anything above that $400,” she said. “That’s about somewhere around the 15.9 percent mark of Social Security and Medicare taxes that you have to kick in that additional amount.”

Medical bills

For those married filing jointly, the amount of itemized deductions, including paid medical bills, must be more than $24,400. That threshold became law in 2018.

“We have not seen a large amount of people itemizing since the 2018 tax law changes came into effect,” Lee said.

Lee said this may be a good year for people to meet with a tax professional.

There are just so many changes this year that even if you just do a consultation to sit down and take a look and see what your options are, it’s probably worth the 15-20 minutes to sit down with somebody and find out what things have changed and what’s available to them,” she said.

Others that went into effect

For donation write-offs

One of the things that was put in the CARES Act during 2020 was that anyone who donated a maximum of $300 to a nonprofit organization can deduct that without having to itemize.

For people who are 70½

Those who were required to take their required minimum distribution from their retirement accounts were not required to take that for 2020 if they did not want to.

For those who had to withdraw from a pension or IRA

If somebody had to take money out of a pension or an IRA or a 401K because of unemployment, they are not being charged the extra 10 percent early withdrawal penalty and they’re also allowed to break their tax liability up into a three-year time period. For example, if they took out $30,000, they wouldn’t have to report that entire $30,000 in 2020. They could break that up into three-year increments to ease that tax liability a little bit.