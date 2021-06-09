Spirit Airlines to offer flights between Miami and Myrtle Beach later this year

MYRTLE BEACH — Spirit Airlines announced this week it plans to offer flights to and from Miami International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport beginning Nov. 17.
It's part of an expansion plan to fly to 30 cities from Miami starting in October.
It is unknown if the Miami announcement is part of a press conference Spirit called at MYR Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement comes just a day before Frontier Airlines is scheduled to start its new flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami, which is set to begin Thursday. Frontier's flight will operate five times a week.
It's part of Frontier's expansion of summer 2021 service with eight new nonstop routes. The expansion includes three new destinations — Nassau, The Bahamas; San Jose, Costa Rica; and St. Maarten, though none are direct flights from MYR.
Spirit Airlines leads the pack of nine airlines that fly in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport, with average annual arrivals at nearly 589,000, according to deplanement statistics at MYR. Myrtle Beach has averaged 1.16 million arrivals in the last four years, excluding 2020, according to those same statistics.
As of the end of April this year, Spirit has welcomed 130,264 to MYR, which is well short of the 155,000-plus it welcomed by the end of April 2018.
Spirit flies to and from six year-round destinations — Atlantic City, N.J., Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., New York-LaGuardia, and Newark airport in New Jersey. It also flies to and from 12 seasonal destinations.
Earlier this year, Spirit announced the addition of twice-weekly flights to and from Akron-Canton.
Check back later for updates on this developing story.