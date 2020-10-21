Spec building, other Horry County help would pay ‘huge dividends’ to recruit new business: NESA

CONWAY — Before COVID, Horry County was known to perspective industries for its historically low workforce and led some prospects to worry about filling their jobs.
“With the unemployment rate at historic lows, one of the first questions when a client came in, they said, ‘Look, you’re at 2.8 percent unemployment, how am I going to find a hundred people to operate this manufacturing facility?’” said Jeff McKay, executive director of the North Eastern Strategic Alliance, or NESA.
“Well, the good thing about Horry County is you’re one of the fastest growing metropolitan statistical areas on the East Coast and had a great message. And we were one of the few places in the state that we had a working-age population growth to meet the needs of those companies coming in.”
NESA represents nine counties in northeastern South Carolina: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Marion, Marlboro, Williamsburg and Horry. It pairs a company’s needs with what’s available in the region.
McKay told an Horry County economic development committee last week that now the labor force is pretty strong just about anywhere, it’s starting to look at other enticements.
“I would encourage you, anyway you can, to help (Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation CEO Sandy Davis), be it spec building or anything like that,” McKay said. “She’s proven she can sell. I commend her and her team. They do a great job. Anything you can do on the product side will pay huge dividends… Now, our pitch has to go back to those financial questions: taxation, regulation, things of that nature and wage rates. So it’s truly been an interesting year for us to have to adjust. I’m happy to say that we have done so.”
The committee heard from Jeffrey DeLung, director of research and special projects for NESA, about the region’s tumultuous year, with only two project announcements in Horry County this year — Global Metal Powders and Vulcan Materials Company — bringing in 20 jobs and a combined total of $4.5 in capital investment. It’s a far cry from the 225 jobs that came to Horry County during the same time last year with a $14.7 million capital investment.
Unemployment remained rough for Horry County, even into late summer. As of August 2020, the preliminary unemployment rate in Horry County was 8.2 percent, 7.7 percent for the NESA region of nine counties, 6.3 percent for the state, and 8.4 percent for the nation, according to statistics provided by NESA.
But McKay said the future looks a bit better for prospects, as meetings have shifted from face-to-face to virtually.
Currently, 29 companies are considering Horry County for their business. The business sectors the region is seeing includes distribution and logistics, food and beverage, chemical and plastics, aviation and aerospace, as well as textiles.
“Right now, and we’re hopeful that some products are going to become available here in this market, but cold storage space and distribution of foods are some of the hottest things out there right now,” McKay said. “It’s an expensive product to get into, but I am trying to convince developers that if they build it, they can lease cold storage space without any problem.”
McKay said the majority of the projects are looking for existing facilities, and used Marion County as an example. He said Marion County just closed on five projects, some new and some existing companies.
“All five of those are going into buildings that were already there and available,” McKay said, adding that the “outlook is good.” “A lot of the things that our marketing approach is going to be doing is centered around the things you can offer. Great cost of doing business, a regulatory environment that supports industry location and their continued growth.”