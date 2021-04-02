'Selfie Wrld,' a unique selfie studio in Myrtle Beach, set for April opening

MYRTLE BEACH — Selfie Wrld, a selfie studio with unique background settings, is scheduled to open April 10 in Myrtle Beach's Coastal Grand Mall.

The studio is part of a chain started in Des Moines by a photographer who started the business post-COVID. The concept went viral and the business grew to multiple locations.

For $20 per person, guests can have access to more than two dozen colorful "Instagramable" backgrounds. Guests are encouraged to bring their phones (to take the photos) and, of course, friends. Photo stands are available.

Speaking of friends, for a limited time only, a replica of the couch from "Friends" will be available for photos at Selfie Wrld.