SCDEW: 25-40, 41-55 are top age groups still on unemployment in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY — Workers between the age ranges of 25-40 and 41-55 represent the two highest groups of people still claiming unemployment in Horry County, according to a more detailed employment community profile released this week by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The department’s latest figures show Horry County’s unemployment in October dropped to 5.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent in September. Notably, about 860 people gained employment from September to October.

For Horry County, those between the age of 25-40 represent the largest group of unemployment claimants, followed by 41-55.

The largest industry, by far, were those in the accommodation and food service industry with 227 claimants, followed by retail trade with 89 claimants.

The accommodation and food service industry is the largest in Horry County with 28,858 jobs in the market, followed by retail with 23,220 jobs, according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the first quarter of 2020.

The top five occupational openings for October were registered nurses, retail salespersons, first-line supervisors of retail sales workers, sales representatives for wholesale and manufacturing (except technical and scientific products), and customer service representatives.

According to projections, the health care and social assistance industry is projected to grow the most in Horry County by 2030, followed by accommodation and food services, administrative and support, and waste management and remediate.