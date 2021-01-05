SC Restaurant Week sees lower number of participants in Myrtle Beach region in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH — Eleven restaurants along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast have signed up to participate in the state's Restaurant Week, which runs from Jan. 7-17 this year.

That's less than the 17 and 20 who participated in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Jeffrey Wisniewski, membership programs and events manager at the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, said adjustments have been made locally for this year's event due to people's indoor dining concerns related to COVID.

"For the past 11 months, restaurants have suffered tremendously, with the National Restaurant Association estimating $240 billion lost in sales," Wisniewski said. "Restaurants need our support now more than ever. With the hope that 2021 will be a year of recovery for local restaurants, the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is excited to host its 12th Annual Restaurant Week this year with a twist."

Wisnieski was referring to some of the restaurants offering carryout to adhere to the growing trends of take-out diners due to indoor dining concerns.

Local restaurants along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast that are participating in this year's restaurant week include 21 Main in North Myrtle Beach, Hook and Barrel, Local Eat Drink Celebrate and more. For a complete list of restaurants, including menus, visit https://tinyurl.com/GrandStrandRW2021.