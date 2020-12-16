Roundup: Myrtle Beach business licenses increase in November, couple close at popular corner

MYRTLE BEACH — There were 120 new business licenses and renewals in November in Myrtle Beach compared to 90 in November 2019.

Mark Kruea, spokesman for the city, said some month-to-month fluctuation is expected. However, the November growth number is indicative of how the city’s fiscal year began, which was July 1.

Overall, in the city’s fiscal year running from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, business license revenues were down 5 percent, Kruea said.

“... Our first quarter business license revenues this year are up 54 percent (about $1.2 million) over the same period last year (July-October),” Kruea said. “That’s noteworthy, although I’m not sure we can pinpoint specific reasons.”

Kruea said the city has lost some businesses due to COVID, although “others apparently are coming into existence or finding creative ways to serve the public.”

One of the bigger increases in licenses for November was short- and long-term rentals, which reached 23 compared to 13 last November.

2 new restaurants in Myrtle Beach

If you have a taste for some international fare, the mid-south end of Myrtle Beach’s Kings Highway has a couple new additions to tempt your tastebuds.

5 de Mayo Mexican Restaurant, 603 S. Kings Highway, opened in November, and already is creating a buzz with their fajita plates and authentic Mexican food.

The idea came from Rodolso Gonzalez who moved from Mexico years ago to the United States, and his first job was working in a restaurant. It’s been a part of his life’s work.

“With him knowing how it works and always working for somebody else, he saved up enough money so we could work for ourselves and not have to work for anybody,” said his daughter, Evelyn Gonzalez. “We’ve always visited Myrtle Beach as a vacation spot and we always loved the people here and we loved the city, and we saw a great opportunity to open in this location, which is on the main street. We’re excited to be here.”

Evelyn Gonzalez said it has been a bit of a challenge opening during COVID, but the family decided it wanted to send a message to the community that it’s possible to get back to normal.

“We definitely have been struggling to open, but we see the opportunity that the people of Myrtle Beach can get back to their normal selves with the right precautions,” she said.

The restaurant touts serving authentic Mexican food like homemade chicken or pork tamales and a new weekend special, like menudo and pozole, every week. For now, the business is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sundays when they close at 8 p.m.

Evelyn Gonzalez said people will have to judge for themselves to see what makes Cinco de Mayo different than the other Mexican restaurants in town.

“My family knows how important food is to us, so we want to serve our dishes to our clients as if they were part of our family,” she said. “Hopefully the people of Myrtle Beach do come give us a try and taste our food. We just want people to come down and try our food and judge for themselves.”

Owners suggest to follow them on Facebook for rotating lunch and dinner specials, and to find out what special dish will be served on the weekends.

Another new business just one block south is Top 10 US Brazil Restaurant, 701 S. Kings Highway, at the former location of Pizza Romana Originale.

Top 10 serves traditional and non-traditional Brazilian food, like pizza and skewers. The business is registered to Conway resident Wilbin Sanchez, who did not respond to further inquiries about the business.

It opens at 11 a.m. daily and closes anywhere between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. during the week.

Beachwear, Dunkin/Baskin Robbins close on popular Myrtle Beach corner

A WINGS Beachwear store with a popular Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins and arcade attached to it has closed.

According to a spokesperson for Dunkin Donuts, the franchise was informed by the franchisee that the location at 301 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach is permanently closed due to an non-renewed lease agreement.

“Because of our dedication to the Myrtle Beach community, the franchisee is actively looking for a new location nearby,” said Lindsay Haynie. “In the meantime, our loyal customers are encouraged to visit Dunkin’ at 2000 N. Ocean Boulevard and 3001 N. Kings Highway.”

The location abuts the popular Family Kingdom Amusement Park.

New businesses open in Georgetown County

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Several new businesses, including a wellness spa and a law office, opened in Georgetown County in recent months.

Slip on down to The Oasis, 139 Willbrook Blvd., Unit C, Pawleys Island. It’s a wellness sanctuary for both men and women, said owner Christine Johns. Johns aims to build a business and brand that inspires people to be healthier, while also feeling beautiful and relaxed in their own skin.

Johns found some of the best business ideas come from necessity. She said she knows someone who battles depression and they talked about the need for a float pod -- which is used for sensory deprivation. When they learned the one of the closest locations for a float pod was Charleston, Johns saw the need for one in Pawleys Island.

"The next thing you know, I'm looking into getting this," she said of the pod. "I don't know how to meditate, I'm not good at yoga, but I can last in there and I feel so much better when I get out. My body feels better. You kind of forget about everything for awhile. You come out feeling good."

The idea then grew into building a salt room, an area for an ice bath, a chromotherapy sauna and an oxygen bar -- all things that can help with weight loss, dehydration, depression, breathing problems and a host of other challenges people may face.

Johns moved to the Pawleys Island area about two and a half years ago after living in various areas up north, including Pittsburgh, suburban Chicago, and Rhode Island.

Check them out on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheOasisPawleysIsland, log onto their website at Oasispi.com or give them a call at (843) 867-4345.

Attorney Meghan Barnes opened her law office at 121-A Centermarsh Lane in Pawleys Island in November. Barnes is a member of the state, Georgetown and Horry County Bar Associations. She’s a graduate of the Charleston School of Law.

Barnes serves clients in the areas of estate planning and probate, including wills, trusts, prenuptial agreements, special-needs planning, and guardianship and conservatorship matters.

More information can be found at Barnes’ website at lawofficeofmeghanbarnes.com or by calling (843) 314-8044.

The Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce had several new members join recently, including:

Each 1 Teach 1 Entrepreneurship Institute at Coastal Carolina University, a unique partnering between E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration and Spadoni College of Education's Biddle Center for Teaching, Learning, and Community Engagement. The institute provides CCU and area high school and middle school students with the tools they need to build prosperous, successful futures in education and business.

Bluebird Vintage Furniture and Home opened in September. They expanded from their shop Vintage Mercantile in Charleston to Bluebird Vintage, 925 Front Street, Georgetown.

They offer consigned antiques, vintage furniture, curated home accessories, unique lighting, art, rugs and more.

Kuester Management Group’s presence expanded in Georgetown County recently. They offer professional HOA management services to communities throughout North and South Carolina.

Kosta Bowls Pawleys Island opened at 9380 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island. The fast-growing company is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It serves acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, fruit and yogurt parfaits.

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call (843) 834-0419.