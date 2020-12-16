Report: New homes sold in Myrtle Beach region are up 10 percent this year versus last year

MYRTLE BEACH — Sold single-family homes and condos were up 10 percent in Horry County and 21 percent in Georgetown County through the end of November compared to the same time last year, according to soon-to-be released statistics from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Those figures mirror the rest of the association’s territory, which includes the bordering counties of Horry and Georgetown. Those closings are up 14 percent through the end of November, the stats show.

Homes sold in Horry County, as of Nov. 30, reached more than 16,200 compared to nearly 14,700 during the first 11 months last year. Georgetown County's increase was on a smaller scale with 2,008 homes sold this year versus 1,650 during the same period last year.

New listings for the region have flattened out and are on track with last year, which is creating a market tightening.

“That is truly what we’re keeping our eye on right now,” said Laura Crowther, chief executive officer of CCAR, of the area’s housing inventory. “The sales increase versus the flat line on the new listings, we’re beginning to see it cut into our supply.”

Inventory decreased by 34 percent this November for single-family homes and 21 percent for condos, according to the report. She said that reflects about five months worth of inventory last November versus nearly three months this year.

Crowther said the demand for housing is still coming from the Northeast and Midwest parts of the country with some indication of relocations from the West.

“What we’re hearing, time and time again, is, ‘I can work from anywhere. I can work remotely. I just decided to make my move now instead of waiting.’ Will that continue? I don’t know,” she said, adding multiple studies show the work-from-home trend will continue into 2021. “So we still may see some of that for the people who didn’t make an immediate move.”

Closed sales increased 27 percent for single-family homes and 24 percent for condos in November compared to November 2019. Pending sales increased compared to November of last year by more than 35 percent for single-family homes and 38 percent for condos.

The median sales price for the association’s territory was up nearly 11 percent for single-family homes to $265,816, and up more than 10 percent to $159,900 for condos.

The average sales prices for both condos and single-family homes rose more than 9 percent year-to-date as of the end of November.

Crowther said she expects the housing market to stay strong through the first quarter of the year leading into the second quarter.

“I think we all have to question, at some point this all will level off, just when will it level off?” Crowther said. “We have just seen unprecedented movement throughout the country.”

She said interest rates are projected to bump up a little bit next year, and that might create a little interruption in the market, but it won’t be significant.

“The other interesting thing that’s happened this year is, due to COVID and the shut down and people’s inability to really spend the way that they normally do on vacations and extracurricular activities, they have a little extra cash on hand,” Crowther said. “I believe that is where we’re seeing some of this market activity. People have saved a little nest egg."

“It created an opportunity for some buyers, maybe forced savings if you will, to give them an opportunity to make a move sooner than later. I think we’re going to continue to see that.”

For all the things we think will go away once 2020 turns the page to 2021, one thing won’t — the seller’s housing market in coastal Carolina.

“This is just the oddest thing in the strangest of circumstances,” Crowther said. “It’s just almost unexplainable.”