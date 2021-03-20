Real estate remains incredibly hot in Myrtle Beach, Georgetown areas

HORRY COUNTY —The Grand Strand real estate market continues to prosper in the ongoing pandemic, according to a report from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

That is despite a decrease in home inventory across the region and higher lumber prices.

Shawn Bilton, an agent for James W. Smith Real Co. in Pawleys Island, said despite the seller's market, his last two home listings have both gone under contract in less than five days — a trend indicative of the current numbers.

“It seems that when south end inventory hits the market, if it’s priced right, there is a multiple showing, offer situation each time,” Bilton said. “Homes are being built and sold often before breaking ground.”

In February, the median sales price for single-family homes increased 11 percent to $275,000. Closed sales were up 19 percent, while pending sales increased 42 percent.

CCAR says that is a trend that has been on the rise over the last 12 months at 14.8 percent overall.

With the increased sales, the single-family home inventory on the Grand Strand is down by 50.2 percent, while the amount of time homes are on the market decreased by 15.9 percent.

Properties priced at $300,000 and above experienced the biggest gain in sales, growing by 40 percent.

“Everyone wants to make the South Carolina beaches their home, it’s a truly special area we have here,” Bilton said.

Lumber prices have risen more than 180 percent since Spring 2020, according to the National Home Builders Association, which indicated that the increase has caused the price of an average new single-family home to grow by more than $24,000 since April 17, 2020.

Robert F. Salvino, the director of Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics at Coastal Carolina University, said that one key trend is the retiree migration from the northeast.

Salvino said that population was a “growing demand driver” of the local real estate market before the pandemic, and has only increased further with it.

“Our real estate is more affordable, newer, and offers a quality of life that many buyers prefer,” Salvino said. “Lumber prices have moved up and down throughout the pandemic, while interest rates have remained very low.”

That is a sentiment echoed by Michael King, chairman of the Grant Center advisory board and the CEO of KingOne Properties International.

“The reasons for the continued upswing in the market, in my opinion, are that the large cities up north and midwest continue to have COVID restrictions and people have had about enough of the restrictions,” King said.