Prosser's Barbecue in Murrells Inlet has a replacement — and BBQ is still the focus

MURRELLS INLET — Stacy Mims has always had a knack for running restaurants, he just took a short detour along the way.

Already the proprietor of established restaurants in Scranton and Florence, Mims is bringing barbecue back to the building that housed Prosser's Barbecue in Murrells Inlet.

Long before that, Mims started in the restaurant profession by accepting a job in management at Waffle House after graduating college, but soon found that he needed something else to do with his time.

“I was young and was like, 'Man this every weekend and holiday ain’t good,' so I quit,” Mims said.

Mims left the restaurant business entirely by getting into banking — a successful career that lasted for 12 years, but he ultimately decided he wanted to do his “own thing.”

A broker, who was a customer of his from the bank, told him about an opportunity in Scranton to own a well-established restaurant open since 1994 — Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que.

Mims bought the location in April 2009 and has owned it since.

“He told me about it, and I had been looking for years,” he said. “It was a good opportunity, and I took the chance. It has worked extremely well for me.”

Once again, a tip from a friend has resulted in the upcoming Murrells Inlet location, simply named Inlet Bar-B-Que.

Mims explained that a mutual friend of his, the Prosser family and the building’s owners were all put in contact with each other a few weeks before the former restaurant shut down.

Prosser's Barbecue closed on Jan. 1 after nearly 30 years in business.

“Prosser’s had a well-established business,” Mims said. “They had a great reputation, everything I had ever heard was good. Unfortunately, the pandemic and different things put them in a bind, and they had to close down.

“I think everyone knew what was happening and he put us in contact with each other.”

Mims said that the new location was simply “a good opportunity” that he could not pass up.

The building was already being remodeled, so he basically walked into a turn-key operation. According to him, he only had to buy a few pieces of equipment.

“Hopefully, we just will just be able to build off of what Prosser’s had established,” he said.

Mims explained that many of Prosser’s customers will get a sense of familiarity when they enter the new restaurant.

“It’s just good, homecooked, country food, very similar to what Prosser’s had,” he said. “Our menu is very similar. I’m sure our BBQ sauce is a little different, however.”

Customers will also see familiar faces when they sit down — Mims hired some of Prosser’s employees.

While Mims said that he would love to open immediately, the more realistic goal is either the first or second week of April, but they are “getting close.”

Mims will be a busy man, alternating between Murrells Inlet and his Florence business — Bazen’s Family Restaurant. His brother runs the Scranton location now.

“We kind of know the ropes so hopefully it will fit in perfectly, and people will like what we do.”