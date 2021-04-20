Proposed brewery, pavilion, shipping-container artisan village planned for Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET — Owners of the popular Quigley's Pint & Plate locations are proposing a 4,000-square-foot brewery, an accompanying pavilion and artisan village made of repurposed shipping containers on U.S. 17 just south of Wachesaw Road.

The Georgetown County Planning Department is scheduled to consider the plan for the 3.5-acre site in May. It would also need to go to the zoning department to consider rezoning the land to a flexible design district.

The CoQuina Project, named for a nearby street, would be the first flexible design district in the county, said Josh Quigley, one of the co-owners of the proposed project.

If approved by the county, the brewery could open as soon as spring 2022.

Quigley and Billy Davis, partners who own Quigley's Pint & Plate locations and bisQit in the Hammock Shops, purchased the land from local businessman Mike Hogan, who is an investing partner of the CoQuina Project.

The site will not only feature a 4,000-square-foot brewery and taproom — capable of producing 2,000 barrels of beer a year — but will also feature a dog park, a pavilion for outdoor community events and private parties, and an artisan village made of repurposed shipping containers. The proposal is designed to maintain 300-year-old live oaks and several other trees on the property.

"It's one of those things where not only the construction method that we're using with these repurposed shipping containers, but the meandering outdoor park kind of feel allows us to leave a lot of the stuff there that most developers would look at as things that would get in the way," Quigley said. "So we're really getting to use those as part of the project. We get to pave less, we don't have big building pads, we can move these containers in and around the property, as needed, and quite honestly respect the natural attributes of the property that are already there."

The tap will feature between 12 and 15 brews.

Quigley said the site is slated to handle up to 11 shipping containers, which tentatively would include two outdoor food options, a smoothie/juice bar, a produce vendor and a separate food truck.

These aren't just regular shipping containers. The containers are built by Charlotte-based Boxman Studios — a company that has provided refurbished containers for Porsche, Hyundai, AllState and is used by Chick-fil-A as a temporary kitchen when their brick-and-mortar stores are being remodeled.

An example of the shipping container village can be found at GatherGVL, a business started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Shipping containers aren't new to the area, as All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island won a $230,000 grant project from Petco to build the nation’s first Clinic in a Can, where they will provide certain veterinarian services in two 40-foot shipping containers.

“Our vision for the property is to provide a community hub for local artisans and event organizers," Quigley said. "We’ll provide flexible space that can be used for various food, retail and service operations, as well as possible office space and an organic urban garden."

The containers will have seasonal, monthly and daily rental terms.

The outdoor space will be made available to the community "by way of charity (for) community events and festivals, farmer’s markets, weekend artisan markets, and any other use that promotes small local businesses and allows the community to gather," according to a release issued by the partners.

"One of the things we found is that when it comes to wedding receptions and charity events, there's a tremendous lack of that type venue in this area, especially something that's a little more casual and a little more flexible," Quigley said. "This outdoor venue gives us a chance to have truly sort of a multipurpose structure that can accommodate farmer's markets on the weekends, wedding receptions rehearsal dinners, as long as someone's looking for a more casual feel and atmosphere."

The repurposed shipping containers will allow development of the property with minimal impact to the site’s natural aesthetics, the partners said. The structures will help maintain pervious surfaces throughout much of the development, "helping to alleviate the growing issues with stormwater runoff along the coast," the release states.

Hogan shared the importance of preserving some of the area's natural beauty.

“It was incredibly important to us that we preserve the 300-year-old oaks here," Hogan said in the release. "They add tremendous beauty to the setting and they perfectly capture how we want this space to reflect, not dominate, our community.”

As part of the company's growth, Quigley’s expanded the brewing capacity in their current location to now provide canned beer for sale at their current pub. They hope state law will soon allow them to sell their packaged beer through a licensed wholesaler to local retail package stores and restaurants.

Tank space at the existing Quigley's pub and brewery will be increased by one-third to allow the brewers to produce up to 1,000 barrels, or 2,000 kegs per year, according to the release.

Josh Quigley’s roots in the South Carolina craft beer business run deep, beginning with an apprenticeship at South Carolina craft brewing pioneer Palmetto Brewing in 1993, which led to training at the American Brewer’s Guild in 1995. While working for Liberty Steakhouse and Brewery in Myrtle Beach, he also founded Myrtle Beach’s New South Brewing in 1998.

Quigley’s new Head Brewer, Eric Lamb, joins Quigley’s after a decade as a lead brewer in Lagunitas Brewing Company’s original Petaluma brewery in Northern California. Lamb's experience with Lagunitas as they grew from a small local brewery to an international craft beer powerhouse "is a great asset in the local brewery’s plans for growth," Quigley said.

Before going to work with Lagunitas, Lamb and Quigley worked together for 10 years at different locations of Liberty Steakhouse & Brewery, one in Myrtle Beach and the other in High Point, N.C. They have both worked in the craft brewing industry for almost 30 years.

Quigley said part of Quigley's food menu will also be served at the CoQuina site.

"We just feel so lucky that we're able to do stuff like this," Quigley said. "I think it's going to be a great thing for the area... I think it has a lot of potential to take on a life of its own."