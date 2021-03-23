Professional barbecue teams to compete in Myrtle Beach at Shrine Club event

MYRTLE BEACH — A special event permit was approved by the city Tuesday for the Beachcombers Shrine Club to host the 2021 Smoke on the Beach event April 2 and 3.

Professional barbecue teams from across the southeast will compete at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, the site of the old Pavilion. The event will be 8 a.m.-11 p.m. both days.

It features a beer garden and music entertainment.

The event is sanctioned by the Southern BBQ Network, and is a family-friendly event. It will include an Anything Butt Competition, which is a People's Choice Award.

The first-place winner will receive $500, second place receives $300 and third place is awarded $200. The competition starts at 5 p.m. Friday and samples will be sold to attendees. Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony Saturday.

Saturday features the BBQ Competition, where judging will begin at 10 a.m. Winners will be announced from the main stage at about 1:30 p.m.

First place for the BBQ Competition wins $1,500, second place wins $1,200 and third place wins $800.

The grand champion team will win $400. There will also be a rib competition.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club and are not tax deductible.