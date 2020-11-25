Prepping for launch, North Myrtle Beach's Crooked Hammock Brewery to host job fair Nov. 30

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A job fair is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30 for the long-awaited Crooked Hammock Brewery in Barefoot Landing.

The brewery, which was scheduled to open in 2020, is now set for a February 2021 launch.

The brewery will have indoor and outdoor seating for more than 500 people. It is located next to the amphitheater of its own name and across from Lucy Buffet's LuLu's and Greg Norman's Australian Grille. The craft brewery will feature the Island Bar gazebo and backyard beer garden with the Happy Camper food and beer truck, which has been open since July.

"Our 'Happy Camper' Beer + Food Truck and Backyard Beer Garden Experience Is Now Open!" the website states. "While we navigate through these uncertain times, we are grateful to be able to provide a little taste of the 'Hammock Experience' with handful of easy-drinkin’ craft brews, small bites, games and a shaded hangout area for locals, and visiting guests at Barefoot Landing."

The site will also feature fire pits, hammocks, bocce ball courts, corn hole and a playground for kids, according to a press announcement.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The Delaware-based brewery will produce more than 4,000 barrels in the first year, using 10 fermenters, 2 brite tanks and a 2-vessel 30BBL brewhouse, according to the announcement.

"We are currently hiring for all positions and look forward to welcoming new members to our team,” said William Morris, general manager of Crooked Hammock North Myrtle Beach. Crooked Hammock Brewery will employ up to 100 people between full- and part-time positions and is currently hiring for all positions including brewery, front of house operations, kitchen and retail.

A series of job fairs are scheduled. The first will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the pre-opening office on-site. The second is December 15.

For more information and to apply online, which is required before attending the job fair, visit crookedhammockbrewery.com/north-myrtle-job-fairs.