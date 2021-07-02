Popular Myrtle Beach, Surfside deli to open third location in North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.