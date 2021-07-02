Popular Myrtle Beach, Surfside deli to open third location in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Dagwood's Deli and Sports Bar, with locations in downtown Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, plans to open a new location in North Myrtle Beach by the start of 2022.
Owner Jonathan Station and his crew are working to renovate the old Sticky Fingers location at 4200 U.S. 17 South to bring its wildly popular deli to the North Strand.
"We're going to be duplicating the whole concept as the one down in Surfside," Station said. "I've been looking for three years now for a location. My two main choices were Carolina Forest and North Myrtle Beach. We finally found the one that we think is going to suit us very well."
Dagwood's is known for its extensive menu that includes premium and jumbo deli sandwiches, piping hot cheesesteaks and quesadillas, burgers, and fish n' chips. The menu also includes sandwiches with names like Bubbas Kickin' Chicken, The Hogpound, and four different reubens, some named after people.
Its downtown Myrtle Beach location is open alongside Bumstead's Pub.
As for opening in the offseason, Station said it's all a part of opening a business right in the Grand Strand.
"It's a perfect time of year to open a business in this town," he said. "Business is slow, you're not throwing everybody to the wolves in the summertime. It's brand new with a new concept, which is very difficult for new employees."
Station said they are completely renovating the inside of the restaurant, and looks forward to a bigger hiring pool in the offseason.
"It's very hard to get two cooks right now, let alone 65, 70 people to open up a new restaurant," he said. "The good news is we're not in any hurry. We're going to do it right and take our time doing it and not try to beat myself up to get it done."
Social media is already abuzz with the expansion plans, which was exciting for Station to see.
"I'm truly a lucky man to get that response," Station said. "It was overwhelming the amount of support and complimentary comments and excitement... The response has just been amazing."