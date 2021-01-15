Popular Myrtle Beach Japanese restaurant sets projected opening date after 2019 fire

MYRTLE BEACH — Nakato's Japanese Restaurant, a popular spot on Restaurant Row for more than 40 years, announced recently that it is working to reopen as early as March after a 2019 blaze caused it to close.

Nakato's, a family-owned Japanese restaurant, recently updated its voicemail message that it plans to reopen in March.

A message with Nakato's had not been returned as of Friday morning.

It's been more than a year since Nakato's posted the following Facebook message:

"Nakato will remain closed until we can make the necessary repairs within our building," according to the post. "We would like convey a big 'Thank you' to everyone that has reached out to us to inquire on when we reopen! Please continue to follow us on Facebook and we will update as soon as we have information available. We truly miss all of our guests and hope to see you soon."

Nakato's has been closed since a fire damaged the building in November 2019.

Nakato's has locations in the Atlanta area, Charlotte and Springfield, Mo.