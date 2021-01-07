Popular Mexican restaurant in Myrtle Beach permanently closed, another 'temporarily closed'

MYRTLE BEACH — El Cerro Grande, located at 108 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, permanently closed recently.

The property was roped off Thursday as workers were cleaning out the restaurant.

Another El Cerro location at 1002 29th Ave. N. announced in December that it was temporarily closing.

"We have made the difficult decision to close TEMPORARILY due to COVID-19 precautions," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "Like always our top priority is our Customers and staff. #willbebacksoon."

El Cerro did not return a request for comment on Thursday.

El Cerro opened its 29th Ave. N. location in 2016. It is housed at the former Mykonos and Bullwinkle's locations.