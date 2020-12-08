Popular beachwear store — with Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins — closes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — A WINGS Beachwear store with a popular Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins and arcade attached to it has closed.

According to a spokesperson for Dunkin Donuts, the franchise was informed by the franchisee that the location at 301 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach is permanently closed due to an non-renewed lease agreement.

“Because of our dedication to the Myrtle Beach community, the franchisee is actively looking for a new location nearby,” said Lindsay Haynie. “In the meantime, our loyal customers are encouraged to visit Dunkin’ at 2000 N. Ocean Boulevard and 3001 N. Kings Highway.”

The location abuts the popular Family Kingdom Amusement Park.

