Plan for 58 homes in Carolina Forest off Gardner Lacy Road approved by planning commission

CAROLINA FOREST — The Horry County Planning Commission approved the technical review of a plan for nearly 60 townhomes off Gardner Lacy Road, which now moves to the Horry County Council.

The meeting room on April 1 in Conway was nearly full with those against the project with complaints of traffic, flooding and public safety among the top concerns.

Plans were modified from 105 homes to 58 homes over more than 25 acres after the developer attended a public hearing in March at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

Residents of the area voiced concern that more than 100 new homes would be too much for the area to handle. The developer was seeking a rezoning recommendation to turn the ground from commercial forest agriculture and residential to multi-residential three on Gardner Lacy Road.

A landscape buffer and a fence were added to the proposal.

The planning commission also recommended approval of a plan presented by DDC Engineers to turn about 35 acres from “highway commercial” to “multi-residential 3,” which would allow for mixed-residential development in urban areas of the county.

"I'm looking forward to turning this into something special," said Mike Wooten of DDC.

According to the application, the plans propose three “sustainable criteria,” including community gardens, a 100 percent increase in open space and all units will border active or passive open space.

One of the concerns was how close the housing plans were to retail shops, but Wooten said there are many benefits of having retail within walking distance.

"There's a lot of reasons this is good planning," Wooten said.

