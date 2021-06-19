Plan ahead and pack patience is the mantra as Myrtle Beach's summer season sizzles in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH — Many of the tourists rediscovering Myrtle Beach recall coming to the oceanside communiy in its heyday — the Pavilion, the arcades, the colorful hotel their parents chose for them and when U.S. 501 wasn't yet a swear word.

Much of that has changed now. The old Pavilion, often baffled by locals for its disappearance in 2006, is now an open field that houses a zip line business. The arcades and colorful hotels, much to the surprise of online reviewers, are still standing. And U.S. 501 is, oftentimes, a crawling parking lot for travelers from the Midwest and up the eastern seaboard, to gawk at the sprawling growth of Myrtle Beach.

The region has built its $7 billion annual tourism industry on a few key elements — affordable accommodations, the crutch of an international workforce and as the last-minute weekend getaway for North and South Carolinians.

All of that has changed for the seaside city in 2021.

Business leaders are expecting average daily rates for rentals and condos to hit $300 by the end of June, which is a month earlier than usual. It's already at about $270 a night.

The workforce relies on international students to take jobs like housekeeping, lifeguarding, and as bartenders and servers at area restaurants. Those workers aren't here this year because of international travel restrictions due to COVID-19, contributing to a workforce shortage.

The couped up tourist seeking refuge from their hometowns are ready to spend money on vacation again. Opportunities for open-air relaxation are at a prime. Myrtle Beach, with its hotels kissing the shoreline and bars and restaurants designed to cater to those who love the beautiful Carolina weather, is welcoming guests with open arms — masked or not.

The last-minute planners who see sunshine in the forecast for the Carolina coast have relied on Myrtle Beach, with anywhere between 160,000 and 180,000 rooms along the Grand Strand, to have a place available. Realistically, however, many of the non-budget hotels this year are booking one- to two-months in advance, said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

"One really good thing that we have is we have such a strong inventory," Riordan said. "In years' past, we had that abundance so people felt like 'Oh, I could make that decision on Wednesday or Thursday and let's do a quick getaway.'

"I think that people are learning right now, I think unfortunately the hard way, that you can't wait to the last minute and get your first choice. Or you're going to find that property, but you're going to pay more than a year ago or two years ago because demand is so high."

Hotel occupancy was at 83 percent during the week ending June 12, and condos/rental homes were at 77 percent, according to Key Data, a company that monitors hospitality figures. Riordan has said the hotel industry considers 90 percent "really full."

With the fiber of Myrtle Beach's reputation being stretched to its limits just weeks before the mecca of all summer holiday weekends — an extended Fourth of July — Riordan said it's important the area's workforce remains transparent about wait times.

"It really all has to do with education and setting expectations," she said. "Starting with the property site, then with the attractions and with the restaurants. If people can be told at the time they're making their reservation to come a little early and that... we're going to do our best to serve you on time, but you may need to wait."

Teetering on affordability

Supply and the increased demand for hotel rooms and condos has dictated the quick increase in accommodation costs.

Challenges nationally, like the car rental industry, have tested Myrtle Beach'a affordability tag. For instance, a recent sampling of rental car prices a month and a half out from a four-day mid-July trip was $778 in Myrtle Beach — the most among the same sampling length and time against Charleston, Greenville and Columbia.

Planning four months ahead for a four-day trip in October in Myrtle Beach costs $295 on Expedia.

Rideshare companies and taxis during peak times were having trouble finding independent contractors to work the Myrtle Beach market, as well, which means longer wait times for those needing to use their services.

Riordan said people are having to try to book their car rental at the same time they book their hotel.

"You have people who are not going to want to pay that price for five days for a rental car, so they will take a cab, a Lyft or Uber to get around," Riordan said. "Well, that's fine, you're just going to have to wait. They won't be at your door in five minutes or at the airport in two minutes and take you to your hotel. This is the new normal for us, right now."

Protecting a brand from hearing 'never again'

Locals wince at the use of the term redneck riviera when describing Myrtle Beach — a term often used for resort areas that have fallen on hard times. Social media fans the flames when crime occurs. One-star reviews on travel sites like TripAdvisor belittle the city for outdated motels, trash pickup (or lackthereof) and headlines of drug arrests.

Truth is, the area contributes a little less than one-third of the state's $23 billion tourism industry, so protecting the public image and preventing the "I'll never go to Myrtle Beach again" is a high priority.

Once the tourists are here, the region's workforce is charged with putting on a smile and explaining, in as many words, that 2021 is different, Riordan said.

Online sentiment on Facebook groups like "Myrtle Vegas," with more than 16,000 members, has changed in recent weeks. What used to be a sounding board for anyone who had a complaint about service at a restaurant has evolved to a community who defends the short-staffed.

A recent post by a woman who had to wait 45 minutes for her online order sparked a backlash of more than 275 comments sympathizing with the business and calling for the original poster to have more sympathy for the workers.

Riordan said the businesses who are communicating with their guests are creating a lot of empathy.

"Those guests are very tolerant and are saying, 'OK, thank you for letting me know,' " Riordan said. "Or 'We'll take a buzzer and I'll let the kids run around on the beach for 20 minutes instead of having them in the vestibule of the restaurant' and then the buzzer will go off and then they'll be seated. Then, everything's OK because they knew what to expect."

"That's definitely the key to the 'never again.' "

Riordan said she thinks the context of this is that all communities — whether tourism-driven or not — are experiencing longer wait times from worker shortages.

"Those who plan ahead are probably going to have their expectations met a little bit better," she said. "If they are greeted by folks who are re-enforcing 'We're glad you're here, just bear with us. We'll get your drink order and come back,' people are going to accept that in a very gracious manner."

Riordan said recent heavy traffic weekends like the bike weeks and the Carolina Country Music Fest prompted some positive feedback.

"Over and over again, one of the things they said was, 'The people of Myrtle Beach are so friendly, they were so kind and they were so nice to us that that makes up for a lot of little irritations.' " Riordan said. "So I think that's what we need to be doing as a chamber and a (convention and visitors bureau) and that's what we're going to ask our business community to do. Be authentically honest with people about what they can expect and be gracious and be kind and be our most hospitable self so people will smile back and say, 'I get it. I can bear with that.' "

Barely any room camping either

Both publicly and privately owned campgrounds are nearly full on the eve of the Fourth of July weekend.

Through the end of May, Myrtle Beach State Park has collected more than $3 million in revenue and Huntington took in $2.7 million during the same time.

Across South Carolina, revenue at state parks are up 37 percent over 2019, which did not suffer from a pandemic.

"We are reinvesting those dollars back into parks to complete deferred maintenance that we historically wouldn’t have in our appropriated budget," said Sam Queen, a spokesperson for S.C Parks Recreation and Tourism.

Barb Krumm, director of marketing and public relations for Ocean Lakes Family Campground, said they run in the 95 to 98 percentile for occupancy in campsites in the summer, and the beach home rentals are up nearly 17 percent from last year and have very minimal availability through August.

"We are going strong and breaking some records, actually," Krumm said. "We are tracking 2019 numbers, which 2019 was a record year."

Prior to 2019, Krumm said, the campground would measure itself against a great 2007 year, the year before the recession hit.

"As soon as we opened up in 2020, camping has continued to surge last year into this year," she said. "So reservations for 2021 through December will put us at 8 percent over 2020, and we're within several hundred site nights of 2019."

The campground, much like many places, was not immune to the workforce shortage faced throughout the nation.

"It's exciting and it's a little challenging," Krumm said. "And there's some supply chain issues that is going on and lingering that we all are experiencing in different ways."

Ocean Lakes sells new and refurbished golf cars, and sales for each are strong, said Greg Bender, general manager of Ocean Lakes. It has a fleet of 1,000 golf cars it rents out and has been renting them out in May at a rate it normally rents them out in July.

"It started really at Easter," Bender said. "I think it has to do with the amount of people who want to get into camping or just want to get outdoors."

He said the campground has had 200-300 more golf cars rented out per night since the middle of June compared to last year and 2019.

"It's great to see...," she said. "Driving around the campground, you see the plates from everywhere, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio... There's a lot of people in here and I think that's a challenge is making sure that they know there's going to be a lot of people in here. Just like out in Myrtle Beach. There's going to be traffic, there's going to be lines and one of our biggest concerns, truly, is having enough manpower."

Keeping everyone safe

A swelling summer population means having health care systems ready to move into action. The Myrtle Beach region has four growing health care systems to serve its aging population — Grand Strand Regional Health, Tidelands Health, Conway Medical and McLeod Health.

To avoid overcrowding, Grand Strand Health recommends patients seek the most appropriate level of care for the condition they are experiencing. For more serious illnesses or injuries, like chest pain, stroke, head injuries, severe bleeding, or weakness that is on one side, people are suggested to go to the nearest emergency room. All other ailments can be addressed by urgent care or a person's physician.

Increased emergency room wait times are impacted through increased patient visits, the severity of patient conditions and the availability of hospital beds, said Katie Maclay, spokeswoman for Grand Strand Health.

"Grand Strand Health is seeing similar volumes of emergency visits this year as we had in 2019 and an increase in our trauma cases," Maclay said. "As the seasonal arrival of visitors to our area increases, we expect and prepare for the additional volume in our ERs each year."

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's 2020 South Carolina Health Plan projects the county needs an additional 155 hospital beds by 2024 to keep up with demand.

"An increase in beds will help to alleviate any increased wait times patients may experience," she said.

Although Conway Medical Center is situated on Singleton Ridge Road off U.S. 501, a main vessel into Myrtle Beach, it traditionally does not see an influx of tourists and summer season traffic to its emergency room, said Carlette Stewart, emergency department director for Conway Medical.

"CMC has recently seen increasing wait times in the emergency department," Stewart said via email. "... We believe the longer wait times may be due to growth in the community and getting back to some semblance of normalcy from the pandemic. Most of the influx of patients we have seen recently are permanent residents."

Stewart said with things now opening back up again, people are beginning to utilize the emergency department more.

"Our staff is available and ready to continue to serve our community in medical emergencies as they have been throughout the years," Stewart said.