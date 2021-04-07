Pittsburgh-style pizza, restaurant scheduled to open in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Hoagies, gyros, Pittsburgh-style pizza and a Big Ben burger are all on the menu for Pittsburgh Pizza Pub, 730 Highway 17 South — a new business scheduled to open May 1 in North Myrtle Beach.

Adam Lucas, owner of Pittsburgh Pizza Pub, said the restaurant plans to have sandwiches inspired by the beloved Primanti Bros. in the Pittsburgh area. He said they will also offer 24-inch hoagies, fresh-sliced gyros, a "Big Ben" burger named for Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh-style pizza.

Lucas said they will offer pick-up and dine-in, and delivery through GrubHub and UberEats.