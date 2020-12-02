Personal chef Mike Macri will cook for your gathering and even clean up after himself

MURRELLS INLET — He’s the housekeeper’s favorite Mike. He’ll plan the meal with you, cook the gourmet meal, allow you to socialize with friends and family and cleans up after himself — sometimes leaving it cleaner than it was before.

That’s Mike Macri, owner of #mymikecooks, of Murrells Inlet.

“For me, it’s more the experience. It’s the fact that as much as people say that they don’t want to cook, they don’t want to bother, it’s the fact that they just get to relax with their friends and family,” Macri said. “And it’s not impersonable like a restaurant can be. They can go at their own pace at their own place. I take care of everything. I clean up afterwards. Moms love that.

“It’s as much as feeding a real good meal as it is having quality time that really makes it a unique experience. That’s what makes it great.”

As a personal chef that handles at-home parties and more, Macri has been bringing smiles and delicious dishes to hundreds over the years along the Grand Strand. From entrees like Mediteranean Chicken with olives, capers and peppers or seafood entrees like a salmon filet or lobster tails, Macri comes to your home and whips up a meal with appetizer and salad.

+4 Johnny D's Chef Jamie Daskalis talks new location, amazing customer service and Jim Cantore Locals and tourists alike are often willing to spend a decent amount of time waiting for a table at either of her locally famous restaurants, where the recipes have been perfected and the staff is continuously working to improve customer experience.

His insistence on quality and cleanliness couldn’t be more valuable than a time like this.

“This year, despite the COVID pandemic, the business has been phenomenal,” Macri said. “I think because a lot of people have been leary about the restaurants or if people are getting a group together and the restaurant can’t accommodate for that many people, more people are having parties at their house or their vacation house. Business has been great for me.”

Macri said as much as he would like COVID over with, it has increased his business.

What’s new

Macri is in talks with Incredible Edibles Bakery who just moved to a new location in Pawleys Island. The two are exploring ways they can work together.

“There’s a lot of potential to hold some private parties there and some functions. They’re award-winning with the bakery and me with the dinner and appetizer-type parties, I think the two of us can kind of bridge something together.”

The Reviews Are In

“Delicious food,” “cleanliness,” and “very professional” are what some of the reviewers are saying about #mymikecooks, and there’s a reason — he keeps the food and the service close to his heart.

“It’s always 100 percent me,” Macri said. “I tell people I’m their Mike for the evening, so you’ll always get Mike. I just like the more personal touch with that.”

Macri said clients feel more comfortable when they know one person will be in their house and it seems more personable for him to work with clients and their guests.

“The only time I will have assistance is depending on the scale of the party and number of people at the particular event,” he said. “Generally, if I’m having 12 or more people, I generally like to have assistance because you don’t want to keep people waiting.”

Customers contact Macri through his website MyMikeCooks.com or by phone at (843) 357-0546.

Customers have found a favorite in 2020

Macri said this year seemed to be more seafood than anything else.

“This area prides itself on its seafood so I make sure I talk to my clients and see what they’re looking for, maybe something different, so I like to get the local seafood and I’ve gotten so many compliments from that,” Macri said.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

On a funny side note, Macri isn’t a fan of lobster tails.

“But everyone loves when I make it, so it’s kind of funny that I don’t personally eat and enjoy, but everyone loves it,” he said.

So what Macri loves off his menu is his Mediterranean Chicken, and that’s the recipe he decided to share with The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach readers:

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

Serves 4

1.5 lb chicken breast, sliced into thin cutlets

4 tbl olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 sweet onion chopped

16 oz jar roasted peppers

16 oz jar marinated artichokes, in oil

8 oz jar pitted spanish olives

3 tbl capers

1 cup white wine (pinot grigio works well)

1/4 cup grated parmesan chopped fresh basil

12 oz rigatoni pasta

In a large pan, heat up 4 tbl of olive oil on medium high heat and then add chicken breast.

Sear both sides of chicken until color tuns whitish.

Remove chicken from pan onto a separate plate. Add 2 tbls of oil to pan, 2 cloves of crushed garlic and onion and sauté. Pour in the jars of peppers, artichokes and olives into pan including its liquid. Bring the heat up till it begins to boil and reduce to a simmer.

Add back the chicken breast and add capers to pan.

Slowly pour in white wine and distribute liquid all around pan to coat chicken. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add pasta. Cook until al dente/tender and drain.

Serve dinner with either individual pasta bowls or plates, first plating pasta and then adding the chicken and pan liquid on top. Garnish dish with parmesan cheese and fresh chopped basil.