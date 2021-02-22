Over 500 new homes for residents aged 55-plus coming to North Myrtle Beach starting in 2022

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A 55-and-older community is coming to the north end of the Grand Strand, with the first homes ready as early as mid 2022.

Del Webb North Myrtle Beach is expected to feature about 535 new homes off Possum Trot Road, less than a mile from the ocean, on about 171 acres. Home prices will begin in the upper $200,000s and the neighborhood will offer 13 different home plans, ranging from 1,200 to about 3,700 square feet.

The planned 12,000-square-foot club house will feature a fitness center, indoor pool, ballroom and a full-time lifestyle director to help organize social activities and clubs. Plans for the outdoor area include pickleball courts, resort-style pool and walking trails alongside a central lake.

“Our interest list for Del Webb North Myrtle Beach is growing quickly, with more than 500 signing up the first week we announced it’s coming online,” said General Manager Jason Willard. “Most have been out-of-state homebuyers drawn to our low maintenance coastal lifestyle, pleasant year-round weather, abundant nearby golf courses and plenty to do outdoors.”

The 55+ community is the first in North Myrtle Beach.

The neighborhood will be the second Del Webb community on the Grand Strand. The first — Del Webb at Grande Dunes — has been open for nearly 3 years.

A grading permit was approved this month for the development, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling.