Ocean Lakes Family Campground celebrates 50-year milestone with commemorative book

MYRTLE BEACH — There's something about finding a shaded area under a Live Oak at Ocean Lakes Family Campground that just tops summer vacation in Myrtle Beach.

What has grown from 30 sites and one bath house among the 310-acre site off U.S. 17 Business and S.C. 544 to 859 traditional campsites with 2,571 annual lease sites is chronicled in a softback book titled "Ocean Lakes: A Family Legacy." The book was released just weeks before the campground officially turns 50 years old July 2.

"We really wanted to highlight the history of the land, the history of this area," said Barb Krumm, director of marketing and public relations for the campground. Krumm along with the daughters of founders Mary Emily and Nelson Jackson wrote the book. "Mrs. Jackson was an amazing historian. She wrote for the Horry County Historical Society... the Jackson family actually has an archive of thousands of photos.

"We wanted to do justice to the family history, but also to Horry County, to the camping industry and to the family spirit of America. It all kind of needed to be in there."

Stories of land swaps, a traveling sales bus and the lesson that "the best advertising is a satisfied customer" are just a few of the parts of a 52-page book looking at the 50-year history of Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

Greg Bender, general manager of Ocean Lakes, has been part of Ocean Lakes in some capacity since his family brought him to the park in 1974.

"When (our team) started working on this, it was pretty neat to see all the things the Jackson daughters were bringing in," he said. "And to be able to see the finished product of this, it just goes to show what this family has put into this business and how hard they worked in those early years to turn this in to a state-of-the-art park."

The book briefly discusses the families of Mary Emily Platt and Nelson Jackson II, how the two fell in love, and how their business partnership developed the campgrounds.

"We wanted to celebrate the memories," Krumm said. "The book really is to celebrate the Jackson family legacy and the guests who have made Ocean Lakes what it is."

It also talks about the decision in the mid-90s to transfer the business to their five daughters equally.

The book addresses why the family chose to refuse "lucrative" offers to sell parts or all of the campground. But the Jacksons wouldn't have it.

"My father's greatest passion was visiting with all of our guests and getting to know everyone better," wrote daughter Rachel Jackson.

The book takes the reader through the decades, with photos, extended cutlines and short stories on family values and how the park survived some catastrophes like major storms.

The book covers the grounds' major milestones, including the erection of the Four Seasons Center, the growth of the golf car business, the start of the annual "Ocean Lakes Premiere Bluegrass Weekend," and the numerous times it won National RV Park of the Year.

"Over the years, we've been very fortunate to continue to put money into the park and upgrade our amenities," Bender said. "It's amazing to see the growth in the overall business in the last 50 years."

More Information We asked the Ocean Lakes experts a few surprising details that only those who know the park inside and out would know. Here's what they shared: • They hand out more than 1,000 pounds of Milk Bones annually • Ocean Lakes’ guests and teammates have recycled more than 2 million pounds of solid waste since 2010 • They have more than 900 different numbered bingo cards and average 30-60 games of bingo with guests per week • In 2020, Ocean Lakes guests consumed 8,616 gallons of ice cream. That's about 275,712 giant scoops of ice cream • Nearly 700 people worked on the Ocean Lakes team during 2020. • Ocean Lakes Golf Cars Sales & Service has more than 1,000 golf cars in its guest rental fleet • The Adventure River alone in Sandy Harbor Water Park holds more than 368,000 gallons of water • Ocean Lakes has 22 miles of paved roads • The tallest peek in Ocean Lakes is the Sandy Starfish weathervane on top of the water slide tower inside Sandy Harbor Water Park. Victorian weathervane makers began a tradition of sealing a copper penny from the year the sculpture was crafted inside each of their weathervanes for good luck. In keeping with this tradition, seven copper pennies were included in the body of Sandy Starfish — each from the birth years of their co-founders, Mary Emily and Nelson Jackson, and their five daughters. • After the damage of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, the very next year, the first actual house was built for guests versus the traditional camper or RV with an addition.

It features dozens of black-and-white as well as color photos through the years, and some fun behind-the-scenes stories of how many conceptual drawings began with Nelson Jackson's doodles on napkins.

"It has been a really fun process and we're still in it," Krumm said. "It really is about the people. He was an amazing people person and she was a woman right by his side. She was incredibly intelligent and had a really savvy business sense. They made a dynamic team."

Ocean Lakes put a call out in March for people to share their memories of the complex for a chance to win a golden golf car during its 50th anniversary celebration July 2. The campground received nearly 600 responses, Krumm said.

The book is available in the main office gift shop for $8.