North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Landing sees strong season led by pent-up demand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — If the early spring rush of visitors are any indication, Barefoot Landing merchants are saying this summer should be a "record year."

Though Burroughs & Chapin, the company that owns Barefoot Landing, declined to discuss how its more than 70 shops and restaurants are projected to do in 2021, merchants are reporting a boisterous spring and promising summer after COVID restrictions put a damper on 2020 numbers.

To start off the spring, one of Barefoot's longest existing restaurants was shown some love from one of golf's legendary names.

Famed golfer Greg Norman announced he's "skinning down" his $400 million empire on a podcast in March, which left questions about the future of two of his properties in North Myrtle Beach.

Jane MacNeille, vice president of communications for Greg Norman, said his waterfront property in Barefoot Landing remains one that is dear to his heart.

"The Greg Norman Australian Grille continues to be one of Mr. Norman’s favorite businesses, one which he plans to continue operating even after he scales down his portfolio of active business ventures," MacNeille said via email.

Norman opened his Australian Grille in 1999 at a then-coveted waterfront location. Since then, Burroughs & Chapin opened the waterfront land to include Lucy Buffett's LuLu's and Divine Dining's Taco Mundo.

Norman also owns Shark Wake Park in North Myrtle Beach, which allows guests to enjoy cable-guided water sports. MacNeille said Norman’s son, Gregory, "remains dedicated to operating Shark Wake Park."

Norman has reportedly begun a five-year plan to scale back his businesses and eventually return to Australia.

Johnise Decker with Crabby Jack's General Store and The Beach House at Barefoot Landing said they are very pleased with the spring business.

"I think we are going to have a very busy summer if this early trend continues," Decker said. "People are ready to get out again, and we are ready to see people again, too."

Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors earlier this year to a 500-plus seating dining area after a year delay due to COVID.

Jimmy Buffett plans to bring his Landshark Bar & Grill restaurant to Barefoot Landing this summer across the lake from his sister's popular eatery LuLu's.

Liza Millsaps, director of marketing and communications for Homegrown Hospitality Group, said while nearby Taco Mundo Kitchen y Cantina and Flying Fish Public Market & Grill are two different concepts, they have experienced similar outcomes post-COVID. She said both restaurants have seen a growth in sales compared to March 2019.

"We have also seen an increase in foot traffic compared to pre-pandemic 2019 and limited dining in 2020," Milsaps said. "Both restaurants are excited for what is projecting to be a good spring and summer for Barefoot Landing and the Grand Strand."

As for Crooked Hammock's opening, she said Homegrown is "always excited for the opening of new restaurants and retail shops in Barefoot Landing."

"The more shopping, dining and entertainment the complex offers, the more guests it attracts, which is great for all businesses in the complex," Milsaps said.

Todd Goins, general manager of Lucy Buffett's LuLu's, shared the same sentiment.

"I think it's going to bring more people," Goins said of the addition of Crooked Hammock. "Since they've opened, we've worked as a good partnership with all the restaurants here. Our No. 1 goal is to bring them to the property of Barefoot Landing. They're going to eat out more than one night, so they might go try them out one night and then come over to us and Landshark's going to be opening soon."

LuLu's can seat more than 500 people and the addition of another large restaurant is putting a strain on staffing in a year the hospitality industry is experiencing a shortage. Goins said this is something they've "had to work on" and they still need to hire a lot of workers.

"Everybody likes LuLu's," he said. "A lot of people want to work for us We're on the water. We're hiring every day... I don't think it's going to be a problem. It's not like we have them lined up wanting to come in."

Taco Mundo and Flying Fish were hiring for nearly two dozen positions as of April 8, according to Millsaps.

"(We) will continue to hire until all positions are filled," Millsaps said about staffing, adding the company's incentives have remained the same.