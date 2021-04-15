New, warmer summer destination coming for Myrtle Beach airport in June

MYRTLE BEACH — Frontier Airlines has announced a new flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami, which will operate five times a week, and is scheduled to start June 10.

It's part of an expansion of summer 2021 service with eight new nonstop routes. The expansion includes three new destinations — Nassau, The Bahamas; San Jose, Costa Rica; and St. Maarten, though none are direct flights from MYR. It is offering fares as low as $29 to introduce the new routes.

Earlier this month, Frontier announced three new nonstop destinations out of Myrtle Beach International AIrport beginning June 10 — Buffalo, Providence, R.I., and Portland, Maine.

Frontier now has eight routes in and out of MYR.

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines announced 10 destinations, with some flights occurring five times per week, while United Airlines announced three destinations.

Spirit Airlines is still, by far, Myrtle Beach airport's leading carrier, followed by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.