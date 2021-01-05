New Tavern in Surfside projected to open in February, will hire between 40-50 employees

SURFSIDE BEACH — Tavern in Surfside, which comes from the owners of the popular Tavern in the Forest in Carolina Forest, is slated to open in February and will employ up to 50 service industry workers.

Drew Doss, general manager of both locations, said the company plans to make an announcement soon about when it will begin hiring interviews for Tavern in Surfside, which will be at the former Lincoln Park Bar & Grill location at 8739 US Highway 17 Bypass South.

Lincoln Park closed in February 2019.

Doss said excitement for the new location has been building among customers and staff at its Carolina Forest property.

"To open a second location in a year's time is pretty unheard of, for a small business like us," Doss said. "With the climate and everything, we're just excited to be able to do something like this. We wouldn't have bee able to do this without the support of the community we have in Carolina Forest."

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Doss said plans call for hiring between 40 and 50 people for the new location. He said some of the Tavern's current leadership team are residents of Surfside Beach already.

"We're excited to be part of a new community also," he said. "We try to hire local to the community, or at least focus on that. We intend to staff with people from that community and become a part of that community also."

He said there isn't a big concern opening during the region's offseason.

"We're excited to bring those jobs to the community in the middle of the offseason and with COVID going on, we're hoping that'll be something that will help out the area."

Doss said the food and drink menus will be the same as the Carolina Forest location. So will many of the live music and game nights the Carolina Forest location hosts, though on different nights. He said the 14-mile difference between locations will help the Tavern brand open up to a new demographic.

"Our big focus is always going to be the local community," Doss said. "Regardless of where we go, and we do still plan for more locations, we always want to have a focus on 'For locals, by locals.' If there are tourists who come there, that's great. We actually have people drive from some of the resorts on the oceanfront to check out Tavern in the Forest. We expect to see more of that being on 17 Bypass."