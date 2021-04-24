New resort-style senior community now open near Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER — An upscale senior community that offers independent and assisted living, as well as memory care apartments in a resort-style environment, opened recently.

New Haven at Little River debuted its 152,000-square-foot development to the first independent residents on Jan. 25, with the assisted, memory-care residents started arriving on March 1.

Kathleen Douglass, executive director, said the community is still leasing the 154-unit complex and that the past few months have been amazing.

“It’s been very well received,” she said.

Many of the amenities offered to residents mirror what is found on a typical cruise ship.

There are multiple dining areas, all serving cooked-to-order meals three times daily.

“Food quality is about a three-star restaurant, and it’s the same food across the board,” Douglass said. “If independent is getting lamb chops or filet mignon, so does memory care.”

A bistro on site has a daily happy hour with three beers on tap and both white and red wine, giving residents many opportunities for socializing.

For music aficionados, there is a piano on the second floor and New Haven plans to have future entertainment programs.

According to Douglass, there is always something to do with a movie theatre and a gym with a golf simulator. Other options include an arts and crafts room, resort-style outdoor salt water pool and locations for outdoor games.

“It’s kind of unique in that we really don’t separate the different programs,” she said. “We kind of co-mingle as much as they can withstand it.

“Everyone comes here on an equal playing field.”

There will be cooking, fitness and health classes for every resident.

“We cater the activities based on their likes, interests and abilities,” she said.

There is even a professionally managed salon, featuring pedicures and a massage chair.

To take care of the community’s health needs, there is a doctor’s practice for both programs as well as a rehab center.

For living options, Douglass said there are seven different floorplans, and the monthly rate is inclusive — including cable, internet, housekeeping and laundry.

A concierge service desk is staffed 24/7 to handle anything that a resident may need.

The community is operated by SRI Management LLC, a management company with more than 30 communities throughout the Southeast.

It was designed by architect Corcoran/Ota Group and Interior Designer Banko Design, and Deangelis Diamond led the construction team.

For more information about New Haven, visit www.newhavencarolina.com.