New North Myrtle Beach restaurant to offer grilled food, honor late father

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clara Watson and her brother Lenford Williams will honor their late father by opening Big Belly Grille at 1417 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

Big Belly, named for their father's bigger stature, will offer hot dogs, hamburgers, mac and cheese bites and more grilled food by mid-April.

Watson said Williams has been cooking for more than a decade and the two wanted to do something special for their father.

"My father had a big belly, he loved to eat and loved Southern food," Watson said. "Our slogan is 'Put some South in your mouth.' We lost our father two years ago, so we just wanted to keep his memory alive."